“May the 4th Be With You” is the message for new and continuing students at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell who can register for summer and fall courses next week.
The Student Services Center at ENMU-Roswell, 56 University Blvd., will host a special registration day on Wednesday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students can meet with advisors and financial aid staff to register for the upcoming summer and fall sessions. Summer classes start June 6. Fall classes start Aug. 15. Students are encouraged to register early for the best course selection and to ensure financial aid support is secured before classes begin.
Students can enjoy snacks and prize give-aways during the event. Information about campus support services and resources also will be available. For more information, call Advising Services at 575-624-7294.