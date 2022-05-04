More than 100 candidates for graduation are expected to participate in Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell’s 77th Commencement Convocation.
The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St. A group of bachelor’s and master’s degree candidates from ENMU will also participate in the ceremony.
The commencement speaker will be candidate for graduation Antoniett L. Gibson. She is due to receive an Associate of Applied Science degree in Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA).
Gibson found a new path to a better life for her and her family through the OTA Program at ENMU-Roswell. As a full-time student and mother, she has enjoyed being part of the educational experience at ENMU-Roswell. She said that she especially has appreciated the support she received from her instructors, staff and peers. Gibson, 35, is the first in her family to finish college with a degree, and she thanks her family for their encouragement as well.
Her advice to someone not sure about attending ENMU-Roswell would be to start with basic classes and seek support from the college as needed.
“Taking the courage to try something new where you can experience potential self-growth is the first step of many. My mother told me once, ‘Life gives you many obstacles along your path of success. As long as you are taking one or two classes at a time, you will eventually finish. It’s OK to not know where you are going in life as long as you keep moving forward, because along the road you will find yourself knowing your direction.’”
After receiving her degree, Gibson plans to gain experience in the occupational therapy profession and further her education. She said classes in anatomy, reading, writing and ethics have helped her grow into a knowledgeable and humble individual, and she feels prepared for her future career.
“I’m just a simple person who lives in an ordinary town that enjoys helping people and loves to learn,” Gibson said. “Participating in the OTA program has inspired me to fulfill my purpose by helping others adapt and learn unique ways to maintain their independence.”