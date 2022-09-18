Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell invites the community to attend its First Annual Art Gala on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The free event will include a reception in the Commons area of the Instructional Technology Center, 23 W. Mathis St. Gala attendees will view the diverse and unique campus collection featuring artwork by numerous artists, including Peter Hurd, Peter Rogers and Dorothy Peterson.