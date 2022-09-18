Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell invites the community to attend its First Annual Art Gala on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The free event will include a reception in the Commons area of the Instructional Technology Center, 23 W. Mathis St. Gala attendees will view the diverse and unique campus collection featuring artwork by numerous artists, including Peter Hurd, Peter Rogers and Dorothy Peterson.
Doug Czor, creator of the "Reaching for the Stars" sculpture recently installed on campus also will speak during the gala. The ENMU Faculty Jazz Ensemble will play and refreshments will be served.
“The ENMU-Roswell Art Committee is excited to showcase the amazing artwork we have been busy restoring, reframing and hanging in various buildings,” said Bailey Coll, art instructor and Art Committee chair. “We want the community to come to the gala, meet current art students and graduates, and experience our campus art culture.”
Bailey hopes the gala will become an annual event. The ENMU-Roswell Foundation is funding the gala.