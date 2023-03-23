Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will host a Career Expo on campus on April 27.
The event will be held in the Instructional Technology Center, 23 W. Mathis St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The expo is open to employers in the community who are actively recruiting for positions in the area or who want to recruit students for jobs when they graduate.
“We have businesses from all over the state and over 100 students already registered to attend,” said Tawnie Buxton, Career Center coordinator. “This event is a great way for students to meet with businesses to see what field they want to enter and set up externships (job shadowing) and apprenticeship opportunities. We will also have ENMU-R department heads at the event, so, once speaking with a business, if the students need additional training or certifications they can get registered for specific classes in order to obtain the position within the company.”
Community organizations or employers interested in participating in the event can contact Buxton at 575-624-7291 or by email at tawnie.buxton@enmu.edu.