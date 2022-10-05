Eastern New Mexico University expects to begin interviewing semi-finalists for its president and chancellor position this month.
The university issued an announcement on Sept. 27 indicating that it had narrowed a field of 96 candidates to a group of semi-finalists by evaluating the applicants according to a leadership profile distributed broadly to find potential candidates. With the semi-finalists identified, confidential virtual interviews will occur with the search advisory committee by mid-October, according to the ENMU news release.
After the interviews, five finalists are expected to be identified, who will be invited to the ENMU campus in Portales for in-person interviews in November.
This is the first presidential and chancellor search for the university system since 2017. The person serves as the chief executive for the four-year university in Portales and the administrative head of the system that also includes ENMU-Roswell and ENMU-Ruidoso, which offer various adult education, certificate and associate degree programs.
Current President and Chancellor Patrice Caldwell announced her retirement in February. She was named interim president in April 2020, after four decades in faculty and administrative roles. She was designated as university president and chancellor in September 2020.
The ENMU system has about 7,224 students enrolled in all three schools, with the Roswell campus, the larger of the two branches, having about 1,628 students.