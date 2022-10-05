Eastern New Mexico University expects to begin interviewing semi-finalists for its president and chancellor position this month.

The university issued an announcement on Sept. 27 indicating that it had narrowed a field of 96 candidates to a group of semi-finalists by evaluating the applicants according to a leadership profile distributed broadly to find potential candidates. With the semi-finalists identified, confidential virtual interviews will occur with the search advisory committee by mid-October, according to the ENMU news release.