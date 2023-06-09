Ideas debuted for future children's areas at library

Shown at an activity wall in the Malone Room at the library are, starting from top left and clockwise, Sally Yntema with Sadie, 20 months old; Leonardo Cervantes, 11 months old; and Maria Barron. They were among those who attended a meeting Tuesday at the Roswell Public Library about two future projects for children. 

 Terri Harber Photo

The Roswell Public Library hosted the first of two events allowing residents to share their ideas about child-centered projects being planned at the library.

Greg and Missy Holman of Studio 27, Inc., presented fanciful schematic designs with ideas about what could be offered at Library Park, which is on North Richardson Avenue behind the library, and the Play and Learn Area located just outside of the northeast section of the library’s children’s area.