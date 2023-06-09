The Roswell Public Library hosted the first of two events allowing residents to share their ideas about child-centered projects being planned at the library.
Greg and Missy Holman of Studio 27, Inc., presented fanciful schematic designs with ideas about what could be offered at Library Park, which is on North Richardson Avenue behind the library, and the Play and Learn Area located just outside of the northeast section of the library’s children’s area.
The Holmans presented more than a dozen views of what the locations could look like. Suggestions from people involved with the library helped them form some of ideas while others came from their research and expertise.
Greg Holman is the principal architect and Missy Holman is the interior designer at their firm based in Roswell. They have worked with an array of residential, commercial and institutional clients across southeastern New Mexico, west Texas and Colorado.
“How do people want to use the space? How do they imagine the space?” Missy Holman asked. “Right now we’re throwing darts.”
Among their design ideas is a musical garden with colorful mushroom-shaped gongs and other music-producing pieces within.
Library Director Enid Costley asked whether people had any thoughts about a section featuring musical items. One of the parents, Ricardo Cervantes, said he liked the concept.
In another section, a small performance stage with benches would be set off with large flower sculptures containing circular blackboards that children could use to leave chalk messages.
A narrow area between two buildings could be used for group gatherings. Giant, movable art pieces made to look like book spines along a wall inside the space are also depicted with a stylized river running through it and tree-shaped sculptures standing next to it.
Having fence-lettering with words in both English and Spanish comes from the library’s continuing efforts to make Spanish-speaking residents feel welcome and comfortable. The exterior of the library, which displays some names of famous authors, prompted the Holmans to see how they could tie in the new and existing library design elements.
It was emphasized by the Holmans that they created the designs with the intent of inspiring library users to share their own thoughts about the look, feel and function of the areas highlighted.
The meeting was held in the Malone Room, which is next to the children’s area and fully outfitted for playtime with an activity wall next to huge, bright floor mats carefully placed. There were some toys and snacks available — geared mostly to the tastes of the youngest library users.
The children could play while the adults had the opportunity to ask questions and make suggestions. A couple of families with toddlers opted to switch places partway through the presentation, which provide a chance for all of the adults to participate in the process.
The Holmans also looked for items that could be purchased for reasonable prices that could also withstand the elements because all of the areas are located outdoors and within fences.
All of the objects also need to be sturdy enough to withstand enthusiastic children’s play.
Money to do this work will come through grants and donations. Because the projects are still in the early planning stage, the cost hasn't been determined.
