A group representing oil and gas producers in New Mexico says it hopes that a recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decision regarding air-quality standards in the Permian Basin will prompt reconsideration of stricter emissions regulations, but an EPA official has said that at this point its decision is just in the “pending” category.
Last week the EPA reclassified an action known as the “redesignation of the Permian Basin regarding the 2015 ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards” in the fall 2022 Unified Regulatory Agenda. The redesignation is now “pending” rather than active, which means no redesignation activity will begin for six months or longer.
In June, the EPA had notified government officials in Texas and New Mexico that it was considering a discretionary redesignation of areas of Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico, as well as some West Texas counties that also are part of the Permian Basin, as “non-attainment” zones. A non-attainment designation indicates that federal officials have determined that the counties do not meet 2015 federal air-quality standards. Both states would then be required to develop plans to reduce emissions and improve air quality, cooperating with each other to do so. Ground-level ozone produced by oil and gas activities, as well as vehicles and other industrial processes, is the main component of smog.
Many oil and gas producers hailed the EPA decision last week. The Texas Oil and Gas Association said the decision was the “correct one” and noted that emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and other pollutants had been reduced “substantially” in the Permian Basin.
Jim Winchester, executive director of the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, issued a statement urging New Mexico and federal officials to reevaluate regulations.
“IPANM calls on both state and federal administrations to reevaluate recent, excessive air regulations that have used a non-attainment designation as justification for their efforts to stifle further production,” Winchester said. “IPANM strongly argued that such a designation is unfounded and would have been devastating to millions of people who rely on Permian production for heat, food and countless other life-sustaining resources."
He also said that the New Mexico oil and gas industry has made “enormous strides” in improving air quality in the Permian Basin.
“New Mexico’s oil and gas industry’s ingenuity and stewardship (have) made the production from the Permian among the cleanest in the world and achieved substantial emissions declines the past few years even with increasing production,” he said.
The association has its administrative offices in Roswell and has more than 350 members. It has sued the New Mexico Environment Department over the new ozone precursor rule, one of the regulations intended to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). According to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the rule is expected to reduce ozone-precursor pollutants by about 260 million pounds a year and methane emissions by 851 pounds annually.
The rule went into effect Aug. 5, and the IPANM issued a statement when it filed a lawsuit that day saying that the provisions would force New Mexico operators to plug still-productive wells and would “inflict economic hardship on New Mexicans with little to no gain for the environment.”
Shayla Powell, an EPA spokesperson, said that the redesignation of the Permian Basin has not been halted but possibly postponed.
“The EPA has not decided to halt the discretionary Redesignation of Portions of the Permian Basin for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) action,” the EPA statement said. “Rather, we have placed it in the 'pending' portion of the Regulatory Agenda to focus on non-discretionary actions.”
If the EPA decides to remove the redesignation action entirely from the Unified Regulatory Agenda, it must issue that notification in the Federal Register. As it stands now, the action could be added to the active category again, but only when the next Regulatory Agenda is published, which would be June or thereafter.
Even if the action is listed as active, many steps would need to occur after that initial notification of governors and other state officials. They would have at least 120 days to respond to the EPA, which would then have 60 days to reply back. A public comment period of about 180 days also would be allowed before a redesignation would occur.
According to the New Mexico Environment Department website, only a portion of Dona Ana County near Sunland Park is considered in a non-attainment zone regarding ozone emissions, with Bernalillo County and tribal lands under different government authorities. However, seven New Mexico counties, including Chaves County, have in recent years had emissions measured at 95% of the maximum allowed by the federal air-quality standards.
Jeremy Nichols, the climate and energy program director for WildEarth Guardians, said that high ozone emissions detected by air-measuring equipment in the Carlsbad area indicate that, in fact, the problem is a regional one.
He said his group isn't sure why Biden Administration officials changed their mind — whether it involved what he considers to be “morbid” or “false” choices between clean air and energy production or between economic and energy needs.
“I don't know why they are doing this,” Nichols said, “but they had the opportunity to take action to benefit public health and instead they made a political decision to put that on the back burner.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
