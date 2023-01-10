JIm Winchester, IPANM

A group representing oil and gas producers in New Mexico says it hopes that a recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decision regarding air-quality standards in the Permian Basin will prompt reconsideration of stricter emissions regulations, but an EPA official has said that at this point its decision is just in the “pending” category.

Last week the EPA reclassified an action known as the “redesignation of the Permian Basin regarding the 2015 ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards” in the fall 2022 Unified Regulatory Agenda. The redesignation is now “pending” rather than active, which means no redesignation activity will begin for six months or longer.