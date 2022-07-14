A team of consultants and Environmental Protection Agency researchers have identified 198 private wells within the groundwater plumes area of the Lea and West Second Street Superfund site, but so far have found only two being used for irrigation or watering purposes by property owners.
EPA Region 6 employees and members of the EA Engineering consulting team have been working in the area recently to contact private well owners.
On Tuesday night, they provided information to area residents about that particular Superfund site, one of two in the city, during a public meeting at the Roswell Public Library.
“We did find some others that have wells but the pumps weren't operational,” said EPA Project Manager Janet Brooks. “Nobody was using the water for drinking purposes. We did confirm that.”
She said they have documented and photographed the wells that they could find. Brooks explained that many property owners are not aware if they have wells, having purchased the property from others. Some located wells were capped, inoperable or appeared from the amount of debris in them not to have been used in many years, she said.
Consultant Teri McMillan added that one of the larger subdivisions in a plume area near Atkinson Avenue is an older one that has since become part of the city of Roswell water system, which is not at risk for having the contaminants of concern.
Brooks said the contaminants they are worried about — tetrachloroethylene (PCE) and trichloroethylene (TCE) — are found in shallow groundwater of about 35 feet below the surface. The city water comes from about 200 feet below the surface and from underneath the clay aquifer.
City Engineer Louis Najar said that municipal wells are not close to the Superfund plumes and that the closest city irrigation well to a plume is at the Nancy Lopez Golf Course near Spring River. He also said that all Roswell Independent School District schools use city water.
Brooks said she and the consultant are doing the private well survey to both monitor the Superfund plume and inform residents.
“My biggest concern was that people might have a well and, if they didn't know it was hazardous potentially, they might be using it and it might be a risk to them,” Brooks said. “We will within the next six months be going out and sampling all the wells that we have permission for.”
The testing and results will be provided to property owners for free.
The West Second and Lea Avenue site has four different “operable units,” or sites of concern. At this point, researches believe the pollutants came primarily from dry cleaning operations operating in the 1950s to 1960s at a time when the solvents were not known to be harmful.
The four operable units generally line the Second Street Area, but they extend to the west beyond Sunset Avenue and to the east beyond South Atkinson Avenue. Operable Unit 2, which is east of the railroad tracks, extends as far north as Pear Street, while Operable Unit 4 extends as far south as the Hondo River.
Samples taken at the four sites over the past years have found in some cases vapor intrusion into air and groundwater contamination that could cause health risks, depending on the amount of exposure and individual factors, according to information presented at the meeting. Groundwater contamination is a concern in operating units 1, 2 and 3. A vapor intrusion sample showed potentially dangerous levels in air in operating units 1 and 2.
The Lea and West Second Street site was placed on a National Priority List in 2016. Federal and state officials were not aware until 2017 that TCE and PCE could present a problem due to vapor intrusion, so they began testing for that at the Lea and West Second Street Superfund site then.
Brooks said that the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has provided funding to complete cleanup at four Superfund sites in New Mexico, including the McGaffey and Main Street Superfund site. That site already has had some cleanup technologies installed to remove contaminants from air and groundwater.
Brooks said that the new infrastructure funding means that EPA budget monies that normally would go toward other sites' cleanup can now be used at sites still in investigation, including the Lea and West Second site. It is in the second phase of its remedial studies and investigations.
“I am actually looking to fully fund this project at 100% instead of waiting years to do this. My hope is that I can get this work kicked off soon,” Brooks said, adding that the actual work will be a collaboration between the New Mexico Environment Department, the EPA and the city of Roswell, which aids the EPA by providing access to needed areas or cordons off areas they need for equipment.
Brooks said the West Second Street site already has about $500,000 available, which is being used for private well testing, monitoring wells, sampling and other investigative work. She said she realized that people can be impatient about how long the investigative stage takes, but she said the years of work are essential to developing effective cleanup plans.
She also said that officials might decide that the best action to take — if no one is believed to be at risk of exposure — is to continue with its current efforts.
"If nobody is exposed to your indoor air, vapor intrusion; nobody is exposed to the soil; and nobody is exposed to the water, do we need to clean it up?" Brooks asked. "Do we need to spend millions and millions of dollars doing that? Or should we monitor, do public service and announcements frequently enough and do surveys frequently enough that we make certain nobody is using it that it could harm, and we let it biodegrade?"
More information about the Roswell Superfund sites is available on the EPA website, epa.gov, which has pages dedicated to each designated Superfund site.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.