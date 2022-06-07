New Mexico and federal environmental agency representatives plan to conduct tests of private wells around the Lea and West Second Street Superfund sites to determine if groundwater contaminants have affected well water used by area households.
“Since all properties in the impacted area are on city-supplied water, drinking water from the public water supply is not affected,” according to New Mexico Environment Department Communications Director Matthew Maez, who responded by email to questions. “A private well survey will be conducted to determine if anyone using private well water has contaminated household water.”
The New Mexico Environment Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are working now to identify where private wells might be located within the West Second Street Superfund contamination area. Then the EPA plans to notify the property owners by mail and possibly visit properties in person to obtain permission to access the properties and conduct the free tests, with well owners also receiving the results of their tests for free.
A public meeting is also planned for July 12 at the Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., starting at 5 p.m.
Maez wrote that the state does not know for sure when actual well testing will occur and that the EPA would be better able to answer. Questions sent to the EPA were not responded to by press time.
A final remediation report from the first phase of assessments and studies was issued in April 2021 by an environmental firm contracting with the EPA. That report describes the Lea and West Second Street Superfund Site as consisting of four different contamination sites — what are called operable units — along Second Street, which becomes U.S. 380 east of the city.
The EPA is now engaged in the second phase of studies, which is expected to take several years, according to the report.
The four combined sites were placed on the EPA National Priorities List in 2016. According to Maez, EPA is the lead investigatory agency, with the New Mexico Environment Department Superfund Oversight Section providing management assistance.
The April 2021 report summarized that Operable Units 1, 2 and 3 have been found to have groundwater contaminants of potential concern, specifically involving tetrachloroethylene (PCE) and trichloroethylene (TCE). Most sites also had at least some samples that showed “potential risk concerns” when it came to vapor intrusion samples, or the release of gases into buildings, as well as sub-slab soil gases.
According to the report, here are summaries about the four contamination sites.
Site 1 has its origin spot at 510 to 514 West Second St., which consists of commercial and office buildings that are vacant now or used as storage, but the contamination area has grown to 156 acres. Contamination has been traced to leakage from underground fuel tanks and to chemicals released by dry cleaning businesses. No soil samples showed contaminants of concern. PCE and TCE have been found in the groundwater. PCE concentrations above EPA acceptable industrial levels have been found in all sub-slab soil gas samples in the buildings from 510 to 514 W. Second Street, while TCE above acceptable levels was found in one sub-slab soil gas sample but not in an indoor air sample at the same site. PCE concentrations above EPA acceptable sub-slab soil gas residential levels was found in one sample, but no indoor air contaminants. The property owner installed a sub-slab depressurization system to vent the gas, the EPA report indicated.
Site 2 started underneath and to the north of 507 E. Second St., a commercial building. It now involves about 509 acres. Groundwater contamination is believed to have occurred due to a broken private sewer line used by a dry cleaning operation but also could be related to coin-operated laundries and gasoline stations and machine shops. PCE and TCE have been found in the groundwater, while PCE concentrations in all sub-slab soil gas samples exceeded industrial levels and were sometimes found in indoor samples in the commercial building as well. One residential sample in the area also showed PCE above accepted residential levels.
Site 3 started at the intersection of Montana Avenue and West Second Street, a business, commercial and residential area, and now involves 276 acres. The EPA report indicated that separate releases of chemicals into groundwater from different dry cleaning operations are most likely responsible, with auto repair shops, gasoline stations and laundries also possible contributors of contaminants. Contaminants of concern have been found in groundwater but need further study. No concerns were raised by contaminant levels found in soil samples or sub-slab soil gas samples in residential areas. But PCE concentrations above accepted EPA industrial levels was found in all sub-slab soil gas samples taken beneath a building at the northwest corner of Montana Avenue and West Second Street.
Site 4 is called the South Virginia Avenue and East Alameda Street site and it is now about 123 acres. Its original source is believed to have been a ruptured sewer line in the alley of Hendricks Street and South Main Street, with contamination at a former dry cleaning business identified as a secondary source. Auto repair shops near the sewer line could also have been a source of contaminants. Contaminants of concern have been found in the groundwater, and PCE concentrations above EPA recommended sub-soil gas industrial levels was found in samples taken at four commercial buildings.
Maez said that the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry is the primary agency to address Superfund human health risks. According to the agency's websites, the EPA acceptable level guidelines for known contaminants are set at a very low level and exposure to the chemicals would have to occur every day, for long hours each day, and over many years before any health effects are likely to develop. But pregnant women, unborn children and young children are considered to be at higher risk of problems.
The EPA has established a series of monitoring wells around the West Second Street Superfund site to test groundwater periodically and is also continuing to study vapor intrusion and sub-soil gases, Maez said.
He added that the July 12 public meeting will provide an update on work at the Superfund site and allow people to answer questions and talk with EPA and state representatives about both the private well testing and the site work itself.
The city also has a second Superfund site, the 550-acre McGaffey and Main Street site. The EPA has completed the plans and designs for a groundwater cleanup of that site but is awaiting funding to begin. A system to reduce vapor intrusion was shut off in 2015 after necessary mitigation was considered completed. A soil vapor extraction system has been working on an intermittent basis since late 2016. A five-year review of the site in 2018 found that the groundwater plume had expanded, with area residents notified and private well testing completed in the area in 2019.
