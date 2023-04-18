Chris Herbert of ERHA

Chris Herbert, executive director of the Eastern Regional Housing Authority, talks Saturday about the agency's planned nonprofit development unit during a board meeting at the ERHA offices in Roswell.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Renovations and new sites for Alamogordo and Lovington public housing units are planned after a local board gave its approval to form a new nonprofit development corporation, which will require other agencies' review as well.

The ERHA Board of Commissioners voted Saturday during a meeting in the ERHA offices in Roswell to approve a resolution about forming the nonprofit, as well as voting for bylaws and articles of incorporation. The corporation would be what ERHA Executive Director Chris Herbert has characterized as an “auxiliary” nonprofit, established to accept funds for the purpose of building and renovating rental housing for low-income residents in the 12 eastern counties served by the housing authority.