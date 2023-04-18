Renovations and new sites for Alamogordo and Lovington public housing units are planned after a local board gave its approval to form a new nonprofit development corporation, which will require other agencies' review as well.
The ERHA Board of Commissioners voted Saturday during a meeting in the ERHA offices in Roswell to approve a resolution about forming the nonprofit, as well as voting for bylaws and articles of incorporation. The corporation would be what ERHA Executive Director Chris Herbert has characterized as an “auxiliary” nonprofit, established to accept funds for the purpose of building and renovating rental housing for low-income residents in the 12 eastern counties served by the housing authority.
The funding the agency especially wants would come through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, administered by the Internal Revenue Service, which allows private developers to partner with housing authorities to invest in projects and receive 4% to 9% tax credits for 10 years, depending on the type and size of the project.
“We are very excited to get started with our development,” Herbert said after the votes. “We will initiate with our Alamogordo site first with what they call a 4% tax credit and then will probably move on with our Lovington site with a 9%. It converts them from the public housing mechanism of service to a tax credit, which brings in private equity dollars to do that rehabilitation.”
The Alamogordo housing projects consist of about 220 units in the Alta Vista and the Plaza Hacienda developments. Herbert said that the ERHA plans to start working on obtaining the 4% “non-competitive” funding for renovating those units. At this point, the agency plans then to apply for the 9% “competitive” funding with the New Mexico Finance Authority to build new rental housing of about 50 to 60 units in Lovington to replace the existing units. The old units then would be sold or otherwise transferred from ERHA ownership. Applications are generally made in February, with funding decisions in May. Each state receives Low-Income Housing Tax Credit funds annually based on population. New Mexico gets about $5.8 million a year, or $2.75 a resident.
Before funding or development, the Mortgage Finance Authority first would have to authorize the nonprofit. ERHA would be the first of the three housing authorities chartered by state to create such an entity, as confirmed by the MFA.
“They have a whole committee process that is very lengthy,” Herbert said. The nonprofit also would have to be registered with the New Mexico Secretary of State and the New Mexico Attorney General's Office and, according to lawyer Nancy Cuzak, receive approval for tax exemptions by filing as a 501(c)4 with the IRS.
Cuzak said that some “tweaking” of the articles of incorporation could occur so that the IRS “has no doubt that we are fulfilling essentially a community need by acting in the way we anticipate this nonprofit will act as a developer who can partner on this tax credit applications.”
According to the documents approved by the ERHA Board of Commissioners, Herbert, or whoever is ERHA executive director, will serve as president and executive director of the nonprofit. Herbert also would be on the board along with two other volunteer members to be appointed by the ERHA board. The expectation would be that one member would belong to the ERHA Board of Commissioners and the other would be from outside the agency with banking or finance experience and an interest in public or affordable housing.
Herbert said previously that the agency looks at needs assessments and that other cities, including Roswell, could be chosen for renovation or construction projects in the future.
While the main intent of forming the nonprofit is to serve the ERHA area, the articles of incorporation also would allow the nonprofit to enter into joint power agreements with other authorities and government entities for projects outside its region.
“We have had other housing authorities ask about possibly doing development for them,” said Herbert, “but I truly believe that in the next five to 10 years we will be pretty occupied with our own development and our own public housing conversion.”