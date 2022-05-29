Michael Espiritu, president, Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation, recently completed the Advanced Economic Development Leadership executive education program and was awarded the Master Economic Development Practitioner certificate.
He has been in economic development in New Mexico for 15 years.
Espiritu's attendance was made possible by Featherstone Development Corporation, Xcel Energy and the Roswell-Chaves County EDC, according to a press release.
AEDL is a collaboration of four universities — The University of Southern Mississippi, Texas Christian University, the University of New Mexico and Stetson University. These universities are committed to excellence in economic development and advancing the knowledge, skills and application of key job creation strategies in America’s cities, communities and counties.
“It is an immersive and challenging program,” the press release states. “The experiential curriculum enhances key skills necessary for leading successful community and economic development strategies. Led by experienced world-class faculty, program topics include negotiation; retail and commercial development; personal and professional leadership; navigating the new normal in the world of COVID; communications and media relations; marketing in a social media environment; strategic planning and application; successful teamwork; attracting new industry; and entrepreneurship.”
The course only accepts mid and senior-level practitioners from across the U.S.