The Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Authority met briefly Thursday night but adjourned without hearing an appeal of a community solar project case or taking any other actions due to lack of a quorum.
The group — which normally consists of three members of the Chaves County Board of Commissioners and two Roswell city councilors — had only three members present.
One commissioner was unable to attend and a vacant position for a Roswell city council member has yet to be filled by recently elected Mayor Timothy Jennings and the Roswell City Council.
The authority makes final decisions regarding the extraterritorial zoning ordinance and hears appeals of cases decided by the ETZ Commission. The ETZ region consists of county properties within a 2 mile radius of the Roswell city limits.
The authority had been scheduled to elect officers, decide about public meeting notifications and hear the appeal of a special use permit case involving CVE North America Inc.
The company (Changing Visions of Energy) wants to install a community solar site on North Brown Road near the Roswell Relief Route on property owned by Featherstone Development Corp.
The ETZ Commission voted 5-2 on May 17 approve the permit, but property owners in the area appealed the decision.
The next ETZ Authority meeting is expected to occur sometime in July.