Another community solar project has been approved for a permit following a vote Thursday night by the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Authority.
The ETZ Authority voted 2-2 during its meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center to uphold a 4-2 decision made by the ETZ Commission on May 17 to grant a special use permit to Changing Visions of Energy (CVE) of North America.
The permit is for a possible 3.6 megawatt project in the 1100 to 1200 block of North Brown Road. The landowner of the vacant parcel and several other vacant tracts nearby is Featherstone Development.
This is the third permit approved for CVE by county, ETZ or city officials. Whether the company actually can develop any, some or all of the projects will depend on whether a third-party administrator to be named by the New Mexico Public Regulations Commission approves its bids, with the Request for Proposals process expected to open later this year statewide.
Voting to uphold the commission decision were Roswell City Councilor Jeanine Best and Chaves County Commissioner Jeff Bilberry. Voting to reverse the commission decision were Chaves County Commissioners Richard Taylor and T. Calder Ezzell Jr. City Councilor Ed Heldenbrand did not attend the meeting.
Changing or overturning a commission decision requires the majority vote of all members of the ETZ Authority, or at least three votes.
The appeal was filed by neighboring property owners John and Janie Brewington. John Brewington also spoke at the meeting.
According to Chaves County Planning and Zoning Director Louis Jaramillo, two other nearby property owners also filed protest letters for the appeal.
Taylor first offered a motion to overturn the commission decision, but no one seconded it, with Ezzell indicating that he could not do so as chairman of the proceedings. Ezzell, however, made it clear that officials consider neighbors' objections to be significant in such matters.
“Normally if something goes before any zoning commission without any opposition at all, it is rubber-stamped,” Ezzell said. “I think it speaks volumes that two of the six commissioners voted against this project even though no one spoke against it at their hearing. That says something to me.”
Ezzell also asked Brewington why he didn't speak at the May commission hearing.
Brewington said that, due to how mail is delivered to him, he did not receive notification of the commission meeting far enough in advance that he felt prepared to speak in May. But he said he did provide a letter to ETZ commissioners on May 16 indicating his concerns and had hoped it would carry “more significance.”
Brewington described many objections about the project. Some of those included the worry that the facility would degrade the views around his residence and the possibility that the project will create glare for drivers on the Roswell Relief Route and ambient heat and possibly “light up” the area at night. He also had concerns about possible decreases in property values, problems for wildlife and the growth of needle grass. He also said that bedrock beneath the soil in the area makes it difficult to build or grow anything, and he had concerns about water availability for vegetation.
He summed up by saying that he thought the project didn't belong in that area of the county.
“We believe this project should be kept north or east of Roswell where there are already tens of thousands of these solar panels,” Brewington said, adding, “The whole area has been planned for residences.”
CVE representative Carson Weinand said that most of the properties in the area are vacant now and could be developed in the future in ways that would change neighbors' views. He said the project "arguably would improve" the views because CVE intends to build an 8-foot-high fence and surround it with vegetation.
He added that CVE has agreed to place the planned solar facility within the Featherstone tract as far away as possible from the properties owned by Brewington and another protestor to reduce impacts to them. He also said that the site would not have lights to disturb night views and that the properly would be maintained regularly by contract landscapers, with water brought in by water trucks.
He told authority members that ambient heat studies of utility-scale solar projects have not found any significant increases in heat around solar projects and that the CVE solar panels have surfaces designed not to result in glare.
Public benefit, he said, is a guaranteed 10% to 30% discount on electric payments each month for up to 1,000 subscribers, which equals an estimated $2.5 million to $7.5 million in savings over the 25-year life of the project. Such projects also will generate enough electricity over 25 years to replace 10 million pounds of carbon-based electricity generation, which Weinand said is the equivalent of removing 15,000 cars from roads or planting 250,000 trees.
Community solar projects were authorized in New Mexico by the state Community Solar Act passed in April 2021. A pilot program until November 2024 will limit such projects to 200 megawatts statewide and about 45 megawatts in the southeastern region of the state served by Xcel Energy.
