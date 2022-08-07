Another community solar project has been approved for a permit following a vote Thursday night by the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Authority.

The ETZ Authority voted 2-2 during its meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center to uphold a 4-2 decision made by the ETZ Commission on May 17 to grant a special use permit to Changing Visions of Energy (CVE) of North America.