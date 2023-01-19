Robert Gutierrez

Robert Gutierrez talks about his plans to start a business on East Alameda Street during a Tuesday night meeting of the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission held at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

A local couple has received approval for a permit that would allow them to start a vehicle storage business east of the city after a 4-0 vote Tuesday night by the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission.

Robert Gutierrez said he and his wife, Rosa Gutierrez, want to run a business storing recreational vehicles, campers, utility trailers and boats on the now-vacant land at 1800 E. Alameda Street that once belonged to Robert's father, Orlando Gutierrez, who indicated his approval for the project at the meeting held in the Chaves County Administrative Center. The couple also intends to place a mobile home on the land to serve as their residence and an office. The business would have up to 36 storage units, with some storage spaces expected to be covered.