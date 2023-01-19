A local couple has received approval for a permit that would allow them to start a vehicle storage business east of the city after a 4-0 vote Tuesday night by the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission.
Robert Gutierrez said he and his wife, Rosa Gutierrez, want to run a business storing recreational vehicles, campers, utility trailers and boats on the now-vacant land at 1800 E. Alameda Street that once belonged to Robert's father, Orlando Gutierrez, who indicated his approval for the project at the meeting held in the Chaves County Administrative Center. The couple also intends to place a mobile home on the land to serve as their residence and an office. The business would have up to 36 storage units, with some storage spaces expected to be covered.
Before voting to approve the special use permit, commission members asked questions to confirm that the Gutierrez family would agree to 10 conditions for the permit, including making a turn-in lane for entrance to the property, creating a 40-foot gate set off at least 12-feet from the street and erecting a six-foot privacy fence between their property and a neighbor's property on the west. They also agreed to the privacy fence on the north side facing Alameda Street. The east and south sides will have fencing, but it might not be screened because of fewer concerns about the business affecting neighbors on those sides. Gutierrez also said the property will have security cameras and lights and will use gravel to guard against vehicle lubricants soaking into the ground.
Chaves County Planning and Zoning Department staff indicated their support for the permit, as long as conditions are met, and a city of Roswell Planning and Zoning Department representative did not express any objections.
Two other special use permit cases scheduled for the meeting were not heard. Both involved proposed community solar projects. A case that had been heard in October and tabled due to neighbors' protests has been withdrawn for now. That project was for land near U.S. 380 and Bosque Road. County staff said that the proposed developer, SolarStone Partners, based in Minnesota, had asked for the withdrawal since agreements have not been reached yet. A new case involving Chaberton Energy, based in Maryland, for property at 445 N. Red Bridge Road was tabled by request of company representatives. Chaberton, which received a permit in December for a planned solar project near Sunset Elementary School, was told by county staff that a protest about the Red Bridge Road project submitted Tuesday night by a neighboring property owner meant that all four commissioners would have to vote in favor of the permit for it to be approved. Chaberton decided to wait until at least next month, when more members of the commission are expected to be in attendance for voting.