The Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission needs some new members representing the city of Roswell.
City Clerk Amalia Martinez said her office is working to fill the volunteer positions now, with a conversation expected to occur with a nominee and a discussion to be held about whether an existing city representative will continue to serve.
A current county representative expressed frustration Tuesday night that city appointments have not occurred yet, but Martinez said that the clerk's office had just been notified Tuesday of the need to fill the vacancies and is working to do so. She said after initial discussion with possible appointees, the city will decide whether it needs to post an announcement on the city's website to seek other nominations.
Mayor Tim Jennings will make recommendations for appointments, with the Roswell City Council able to vote on confirmations.
The citizen commission decides permitting and zoning issues concerning county properties within the ETZ zone, generally within two miles of the Roswell city limits. It also makes initial recommendations concerning changes or additions to the ETZ Ordinance. Final ordinance decisions and appeals are decided by the ETZ Authority, which consists of three county commissioners and two city councilors. The commission has seven members who serve one-year terms. Three are appointed by the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, three are appointed by the Roswell City Council and one member who lives outside the city and ETZ is appointed by the other six members. The current members include county residents Rita Kane-Doerhoefer, Royce “Pancho” Maples and Michael Lackey as well as Neil Roe, the member appointed by other ETZ commissioner members. Decisions need to be made by the city about filling seats vacated by Matthew Bristol and Larry Connolly and about reappointing Mona Kirk, who indicated Tuesday her willingness to serve again.