Sunset Elementary

Two prospective community solar projects to be built near Sunset Elementary School on O'Connor Road have received special use permits as they seek state approval. One would be located directly to the south. The other would be sited directly to the west.

 Daily Record File Photo

Two more community solar projects have received permits from a local citizens' commission to help in their applications to a state program as they seek to be one of the relatively few that could be selected for southeast New Mexico.

The Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial (ETZ) Zoning Commission voted 5-0 on Tuesday night to approve the special use permits for two prospective 5 megawatt projects near Sunset Elementary School, which fronts O'Connor Road.