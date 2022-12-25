Two more community solar projects have received permits from a local citizens' commission to help in their applications to a state program as they seek to be one of the relatively few that could be selected for southeast New Mexico.
The Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial (ETZ) Zoning Commission voted 5-0 on Tuesday night to approve the special use permits for two prospective 5 megawatt projects near Sunset Elementary School, which fronts O'Connor Road.
“If you guys have five or six projects in all of Roswell, I'd be surprised,” said Chuck Watkins of Chaberton Energy, based in Maryland. He acknowledged that his company's project is competing against the other one considered at the same meeting. That one is being developed by Affordable Solar Group LLC of Albuquerque.
Earlier a member of the commission said that the group has heard about 30 community solar requests. It has approved several of them, as has the county. The city of Roswell also has approved three permits.
“We'll battle it out in the request for proposals with the state,” Watkins said, “but I think it is highly unlikely that you will get more than one project in that particular area.”
The New Mexico law enacted in April 2021 will allow the state-appointed program administrator InClime to award only a maximum of 45 megawatts to the Xcel Energy region of southeast New Mexico during the state's pilot community solar program that will run until November 2024. The power generation caps make it highly improbable that both Chaberton and Affordable Solar would be selected to proceed with a project in March or April 2023 when decisions are expected.
In the past, the ETZ Commission, which can make decisions regarding county properties within two miles of the Roswell city limits, has not granted permits if other property owners objected in writing or at the public meeting. But no written protest letters had been received about either the Chaberton or Affordable Solar project. No one protested at the meeting either, although one resident did ask whether the Affordable Solar project would use herbicides to control weeds. Its representatives said they have never used chemicals at any project and don't intend to use them locally, opting instead for mowing.
Watkins said his company's representatives encountered mostly support in talking to nearby residents.
“We did canvas both neighborhoods to the east and south,” he said. “We knocked on hundreds of doors between the two neighborhoods. We got a lot of support, especially when they understood that this solar is something that can benefit them directly. One person just didn't like solar. But we got a lot of negative comments on the dumping (in the area), and if we could do something to increase the properties. We got a lot of positive response in that area as well.”
The $9 million Affordable Solar project, called the Sunset Community Solar Project, would be on 28 acres of a 59-acre tract in the 900 block of O'Connor Road, directly west of the school. If chosen to proceed with the solar facility, the company would buy the land from the Floyd D. Haake Trust, whose members live in Arizona, said Laurie Moye, an agent for the trust and Affordable Solar. While those involved with the project said that they did not talk with nearby residents, they did receive approval from the Roswell Independent School District.
The Chaberton project, nicknamed Project Guadalupe, would be built directly south of the school on 36.4 acres of a 70-acre tract in the 5800 block of South Washington Avenue. The company would lease the land from Guadalupe Morales and Guadalupe Morales Jr. if the project is able to be developed. Company representatives said they had communicated with the school and school district and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and also held a community meeting for people to learn about the project.
Company representatives of both projects said that, if selected to proceed, they intend to have 50% of their subscribers be low-income residents or organizations.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
