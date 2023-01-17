If some Roswell students had the opportunity to speak with civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., they would ask him why he chose to make his “I Have A Dream” speech and why he chose to put his life on the line with his work. They would tell him that his speech was “awesome.” They would thank him for the kindness he showed others, and they would show him that they are able to go to school with and be good friends with people of different races and ethnicities.
These were just a few of the thoughts shared at the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that occurred Monday morning at the Instructional Technology Center Commons on the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus. The college has been hosting an annual event since 2020. This year about 70 people attended, including school children and college students, families, clergy, city and county elected officials, and Roswell and ENMU-Roswell school administrators.
As some of the adult speakers shared, King modeled that the impact of people's lives matter the most to society's children. Students of Lena Brigman at Sunset Elementary shared some of their art and words about what they would tell or ask King if they could meet him, which were presented as decorations on the tables and shared through remarks made during the event by fourth and fifth graders Jazelle Garcia, Sylvia Vargas and Evelyn Ramirez.
Keynote speakers for the event held on the federal holiday to commemorate his life work talked about how King's Christian ministry, writings and speeches, and civil rights efforts can inspire people to help others.
“It is not a day of rest. It is a day of service,” said Rhonda Gilliam-Smith, the regional director of the small business consulting and training group WESST and its Roswell Women's Business Center. “It isn't so much about the one man and the power of one man and what he did. It is about what he did for us to do. He mentioned something about the 'beloved community,' and it wasn't his phrase — he didn't come up with it — but he made it famous. He said that everyone with the God-given abilities and talents that they should come together as one community and pour in their talents and abilities for the poor, white, Black, Hispanic, any color; for those who are undereducated, to help; for those who might be betrayed, something to work with; and in my case, for those who need a business and a small business loan. We bring to this wonderful, beloved community all of our gifts and talents through the power of one man, so we can all be a part of this beloved community.”
Gilliam-Smith eventually earned a doctorate, but she began her studies as a social historian at Miami University in Ohio. She talked about how her civil rights research took her to Tiananmen Square in Beijing, to the very spot where a young Chinese activist taking part in the 1989 student-led protests against the Communist regime faced down the barrel of a large tank, a moment immortalized by photos and video. Gilliam-Smith said the student protestors, many of whom were killed in the unsuccessful efforts to bring about democratic reforms, had said they had studied the 1960s civil rights movements and King's writings. She concluded her remarks by asking people to be silent for a moment and ponder what part they are playing to make their community better.
For the first time, the event had two women speakers giving keynote remarks. The second was Sojourner Truth Stokes, the new director of the Roswell Job Corps Center. She started her talk by discussing how she was named by her grandmother for the famous former slave who began working as an abolitionist and civil and women's rights activist in the 1840s.
“Growing up I hated my name. I thought it was difficult to pronounce,” she said. “But I grew to love my name. It didn't start until probably about high school when I came to learn more about Sojourner Truth, and, if you know that history, she is a dynamic woman.”
Stokes said that Sojourner Truth and King forged parallel paths of selfless work that led to cultural change. Stokes quoted King as saying, “Not everyone can be famous, but everyone can be great because greatness is determined by service.”
Stokes has worked for more than 13 years to provide training and education for youth, and she said she has come to realize that many young people are fascinated with social media and attention and need to be encouraged to examine whether their talents are helping others. She also said that people need to lift up others with their words of encouragement, their compliments and their guidance.
“Whatever you are doing in your daily day, does it serve someone else? Is it helping someone else? Is it giving glory to God or your Higher Power, whoever that might be?” she asked. “If the answer is yes, then you are on the right track and that's all we ask and that is all that people want because we are in need of it.”
Other people making remarks and paying tribute to King's work included ENMU-Roswell President Shawn Powell and ENMU-Roswell student advisor James Edwards, one of the lead event organizers. Chris Fuller, one of the event organizers, and minister and Mountain View Middle School social worker and coach Brent Clay led people in prayer.