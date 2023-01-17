If some Roswell students had the opportunity to speak with civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., they would ask him why he chose to make his “I Have A Dream” speech and why he chose to put his life on the line with his work. They would tell him that his speech was “awesome.” They would thank him for the kindness he showed others, and they would show him that they are able to go to school with and be good friends with people of different races and ethnicities.

These were just a few of the thoughts shared at the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that occurred Monday morning at the Instructional Technology Center Commons on the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus. The college has been hosting an annual event since 2020. This year about 70 people attended, including school children and college students, families, clergy, city and county elected officials, and Roswell and ENMU-Roswell school administrators.