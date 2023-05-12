The former Chaves County Detention Center officer charged in Monday's stabbing of an inmate will be allowed to remain free while she awaits trial.
Per electronic court records, Chaves County Magistrate Judge James Mason on Wednesday ordered Vereniz Cano Villalobos, 36, of Roswell, be released on her own recognizance pending trial on one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, great bodily harm.
Mason imposed conditions of release on Villalobos, which include a requirement that she not come within 1,000 feet of the victim or any possible witnesses, and that she remain in her residence between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
No attorney representing Villalobos was named in electronic court filings as of Thursday.
Villalobos was dismissed from her position as a corrections officer at the Chaves County Detention Center (CCDC) and was being housed at Roosevelt County Detention Center following a Monday afternoon stabbing that left an inmate wounded.
Electronic court documents allege that Villalobos had unlocked the shackles and restraints on inmate Steven Perez, 31, and pressed controls that opened the door to the victim's cell, thereby affording Perez the opportunity to stab the inmate.
Perez reportedly stabbed the inmate numerous times in the back, head, right hip area and right hand. The inmate has since received medical attention for injuries the sheriff's office described as serious, but not life-threatening.
According to court records, Perez has since been charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, great bodily harm; conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, great bodily harm; possession of a weapon or explosive by a prisoner; and tampering with evidence.
Surveillance video from the hallway outside the cell where the stabbing occurred confirmed the attack happened after the victim and other inmates used the open food port holes in their cell doors to throw feces at Perez and Villalobos and taunted Perez about his status as a sex offender.
On the video, Villalobos is subsequently shown taking Perez to a nearby secure area, where she removes his shackles, just before Perez reportedly reaches into the waistband of his pants.
Perez is then seen on the video walking uncuffed to the door of the victim's cell. Villalobos is alleged to have been shown on the video going to a control screen and pressing a button three times which unlocks what court records say appears to be the victim's cell door before then walking away from the control area.
Once the door is unlocked, Perez enters the cell moments before the victim falls out of the cell doorway. Armed with a mop, Perez comes out and proceeds to strike the victim numerous times. The injured inmate later told investigators the stabbing took place while the two men were inside the cell.
The weapon used in the stabbing was later discovered in the toilet inside the cell where the stabbing occurred.
Villalobos has maintained her innocence. Court records indicate that when questioned about the stabbing, she explained that she had unlocked Perez's restraints so he could take a shower after having the feces thrown at him. She claimed that she had not unlocked the cell door, and if she had, it was done by accident.
Perez insisted the incident was self-defense. He later recounted to investigators that when the cell door opened, he entered to confront the victim about the feces that was thrown. Perez alleged the man who was stabbed then produced the weapon and tried to use it on him. He added that during the altercation, the weapon fell into the toilet.
