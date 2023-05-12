Vereniz Cano Villalobos

The former Chaves County Detention Center officer charged in Monday's stabbing of an inmate will be allowed to remain free while she awaits trial.

Per electronic court records, Chaves County Magistrate Judge James Mason on Wednesday ordered Vereniz Cano Villalobos, 36, of Roswell, be released on her own recognizance pending trial on one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, great bodily harm.