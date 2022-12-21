The Chaves County area is working to reestablish a master gardener club, with the timing of those efforts happening to coincide closely with the offering of the next master gardener certificate program.
Drew Garnett, Chaves County extension agricultural agent, said that he plans to reintroduce a master gardener club for the area for people who have completed a recognized master gardener certificate program whether through New Mexico State University or some other land-grant university.
“Part of the purpose of the master gardener is community-focused — one for beautification but also for the education of county residents,” Garnett said.
Garnett said that he doesn't have a count at the moment of how many people in the county already have their master gardener status, but he thinks the number is fairly high and could include people who completed the program in other counties, states or in Canada.
In addition to sharing knowledge with county residents, conducting research or helping the Cooperative Extension Service agents, the group will take on community projects such as sprucing up the Spring River Zoo xeriscape garden that local master gardeners worked to establish previously and starting some new garden projects with local organizations. Part of the requirements for master gardeners to remain active in the field and to be able to participate in program offerings is to complete at least 35 hours of volunteer community service a year.
“I promise you that you will be able to meet those hours and exceed them” as a member of the group, Garnett said.
He and some prospective members are due to meet again on Jan. 11th to make a decision about forming the club, which at this time would be expected to meet the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Chaves County Cooperative Extension Service office, 200 E. Chisum St., #4.
For people who have not yet become master gardeners, the next class is scheduled to start Jan. 7 as an online-only offering through New Mexico State University. The course requires a 16-week commitment and has a required $100 fee. Advance registration must occur at the local Extension Service office, with people advised to call ahead to 575-622-3210 during the holiday season to be sure which days and hours the office will be open.
“The good thing about it being online is that you can participate even in you are traveling or leaving the area,” Garnett said. “Back in the day, if you missed a session, you had to start all over.”
He said the course also requires some participation in question-and-answer sessions with the Extension Service specialists.
The course is suited to people of all levels, Garnett said, from people with proverbial brown thumbs to highly experienced flower, plant, fruit and vegetable growers.
“If you are trying to become a gardener, you are going to learn anything and everything about the plant …. as well as about soils and soil health and how to manipulate the weather a bit by creating what we call microclimates,” he said. He added that the program allows continual access to information for those who complete the course and remain active through volunteering.
The course also will talk about the types of plants best suited to the soil and weather conditions of New Mexico.
“Sometimes there are plants that just won't do well in New Mexico because of our climate,” he said, “but they are many, many plants that do very well here.” He said some people become expert enough to learn how to cultivate plants that typically do not grow well in southeastern New Mexico.
According to a New Mexico State University website, the Extension Master Gardener program started in this state in Albuquerque in 1981. The U.S. program began with the Washington State University Extension Program in 1973 as a means to create “sustainable landscapes that enhance and protect our natural resources and improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities.” That program estimates that about 85,000 certified master gardeners exist in the U.S. and internationally today.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
