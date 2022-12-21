20221221-Garnett.jpg

Drew Garnett, Chaves County Extension Agricultural Agent, in center, is leading county efforts regarding the master gardener program. He is seen here outside the local Cooperative Extension Service office on East Chisum Street in January 2021 with Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Agent Tamara Schubert, left, and County Program Director and 4-H Agent Andrea Stapp.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

 Daily Record File Photo

The Chaves County area is working to reestablish a master gardener club, with the timing of those efforts happening to coincide closely with the offering of the next master gardener certificate program.

Drew Garnett, Chaves County extension agricultural agent, said that he plans to reintroduce a master gardener club for the area for people who have completed a recognized master gardener certificate program whether through New Mexico State University or some other land-grant university.