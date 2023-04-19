Ezzell launches New Mexico Senate bid

District 58 State Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell) speaks to an audience at Wednesday's meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women. Ezzell, who is completing her 10th term in the New Mexico House of Representatives, used the meeting to declare that next year she will run for the Senate District 32 seat now held by Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell). Pirtle revealed Friday that he will not seek re-election when his current term ends in November 2024. 

 Alex Ross Photo

Less than a week after State Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) disclosed his decision not to seek re-election, another lawmaker declared her intention to mount a campaign to succeed him.

Republican State Rep. Candy Ezzell of Roswell, who was first elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in 2004, announced her plans to vie for the Senate District 32 seat now held by Pirtle while speaking at a meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women Wednesday afternoon. In her announcement, Ezzell emphasized her nearly two decades in the Legislature. 