Less than a week after State Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) disclosed his decision not to seek re-election, another lawmaker declared her intention to mount a campaign to succeed him.
Republican State Rep. Candy Ezzell of Roswell, who was first elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in 2004, announced her plans to vie for the Senate District 32 seat now held by Pirtle while speaking at a meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women Wednesday afternoon. In her announcement, Ezzell emphasized her nearly two decades in the Legislature.
“Folks, your voice needs to be heard. I've been up there 19 years and I will finish my 20th next year and I am going to make a change. I will be running for Senate District 32,” she said.
A rancher, Ezzell was first elected to the District 58 seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives in 2004 when she ousted Democrat Pauline Ponce. The district includes much of southern Chaves County.
A member of both the House Education Committee and House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee, Ezzell said after the announcement serving in the Senate is a chance to expand the role she has played advocating for rural New Mexico.
“I know a lot about agriculture, I know about (the) oil and gas industry, I know about education, I know about volunteerism. And whenever our needs are not being met up in rural areas, I think I can better serve all of the people of the state of New Mexico on the Senate side,” she said.
Campaign finance reports filed in January indicate Ezzell entered the year with $11,538.66 in her House re-election campaign fund.
No other candidates have said they will make a bid for the Senate seat, which represents a large swath of Chaves, Eddy and Otero counties. Following the 2021 round of redistricting, the district will be comprised solely of parts of Chaves and Eddy counties.
Republicans have had a lock on Senate District 32 since 2012, when Pirtle pulled off an upset win against the then New Mexico Senate President Pro Tempore Timothy Jennings, a Democrat.
But following Ezzell's announcement, Sarah McArthur, chair of the Democratic Party of Chaves County, said they intend to fight for the Senate seat and the House seat now occupied by Ezzell. She explained that several people are looking to be the party's standard bearers in 2024 for both positions.
“We will have a little opposition going on. Not a free ride this time,” she stated.
Nonetheless, Republicans retain a big advantage in Senate District 32.
Information from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office indicates that as of March 31, 46% of registered voters in the District are Republicans, 29% Democrats, 1% are Libertarians and the remaining 24% are either registered with a minor party or no party.