Submitted Photo

Larry Hobson is the 2022 grand marshal for the Eastern New Mexico State Fair parade, with his family sharing the honor. Larry and his wife, Judy, have volunteered for the fair for more than 20 years.

The grand marshal for the Eastern New Mexico State Fair parade has been selected in recognition of decades of work on behalf of the fair and especially with the youth involved.

Larry Hobson and his family have been chosen for the honor, and Fair Board Treasurer Travis Hicks said the board couldn't think of anyone more fitting for the role, especially since this is the 100th year for the event.