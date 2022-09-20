The grand marshal for the Eastern New Mexico State Fair parade has been selected in recognition of decades of work on behalf of the fair and especially with the youth involved.
Larry Hobson and his family have been chosen for the honor, and Fair Board Treasurer Travis Hicks said the board couldn't think of anyone more fitting for the role, especially since this is the 100th year for the event.
Hobson was a board member for about 25 years and is now president emeritus. As board president for 20 years, he was a key leader in building the fair into one of the largest visitor attractions for the area, bringing in about 25,000 visitors and generating more than $1.7 million during the pre-COVID years. It is also the place where 4-H and FFA youth, as well as adults, demonstrate their knowledge and skills with animals, agriculture, horticulture, baking and arts and crafts.
“He did so much of the work,” Hicks said. “He would never say that, of course. He would say it was all the volunteers, but he was such an integral part of the fair and putting it all together that the 100th year is a great time to recognize him.”
Hobson is undergoing medical treatment now, said his wife, Judy Hobson, who had been the Arts & Crafts superintendent for 20 years. She added that he definitely plans to participate in the Oct. 3 parade along Main Street.
If he decides not to be in the parade, or participate in related fair events, his family — which includes children Clinton Hobson, Mikell McGuire and Jami Bernachi, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren — will represent him. They intend to have a float for the family and three fair staff employees. Judy Hobson said it is also possible that Larry and she will ride in a separate car from the float.
Hobson is part of a family with deep roots and long ties to Chaves County. His great-grandfather, Herb Hobson and family had a farming enterprise and several other enterprises in the area dating back to 1896.
Born in 1946, Larry Hobson graduated from Roswell High School in 1965 and studied at college, later receiving several honorary degrees, including one from New Mexico State University (NMSU). He, brother Jerry and Jerry's son Levi are still involved in Hobson Farms Inc. in the area.
Judy Hobson, who had been Arts & Crafts superintendent for about 20 years, said that Larry heard in March that he would be the 2022 grand marshal.
She said his and the family's reaction to the news was “big tears — big, big tears. Very, very humbled by it.”
While Hobson was board president, the fair board built a new sheep building, a new hog building and a large new event and office building. But he was most motivated by providing opportunities for youth development, something he also worked on while serving 36 years on the Chaves County Fair Board.
“When he retired from the fair board, they gave him a beautiful sign ... Above it, it says, 'It's all about the kids.' And that was just kind of his thing — 4H and FFA kids, they were paramount. That was what he worked for.”
She said he certainly enjoyed the carnival, entertainment and vendors, but the livestock shows and auctions and other youth activities were what he cared about most.
Larry and Judy Hobson have both received many honors over the years for their leadership roles at the county and state level in agriculture, education, their church, and youth and community development. An abbreviated list of awards includes a 1981 New Mexico Farmer of the Year Award, a 2006 Heritage Family of the Year Award from the Historical Society of Southeast New Mexico, a 2012 Outstanding Caring Citizen Award from the Chaves County Board of Commissioners, a 2017 NMSU College of Agriculture Outstanding Leadership Award, a 2017 Leadership Roswell Alumni Association Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2021 Citizen of the Year Award from the Roswell Association of Realtors.
Interviewed in 2021 for the Citizen of the Year Award, Hobson said he had a simple leadership philosophy: “Never ask someone to do what you are not willing to do, and basically your volunteers — they are like gold — and you just have to appreciate them.”
Judy Hobson said that the fair and the kids have been her husband's life for many years.
“He is so excited that it is still going on and it is as good if not better,” she said. “He so appreciates the leadership that is carrying it on.”
The parade on Main Street is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3, beginning at College Boulevard and continuing south to Summit St. The fair is planned for Oct. 3-8 at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds, 2500 S.E. Main St.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
