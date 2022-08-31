The Eastern New Mexico State Fair is only about a month away.
This year will mark 100 years of the ENMSF. The community event will expand time set aside for area people with special needs to enjoy the carnival — and many other attractions — during Special Needs Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hundreds of people, mostly youths, will have a few hours that Tuesday to enjoy themselves and take all the time needed to get on and off rides as well as see the livestock and take in exhibits. Some exhibits won’t be opened until later in the day, such as the art exhibit site.
“Years ago, these visitors only got 30 minutes for the carnival,” said Leslie Robertson, office manager for the fair. “That’s not enough.”
Wright’s Amusements, the company that operates the carnival at the fair, agreed with that assessment, so they also sought to have more time for those attending Special Needs Day to enjoy carnival attractions, Robertson said.
Carnival workers “need more time to load and unload the rides,” she also explained.
The longer time span will allow for more of these residents to have a varied and traditional fair experience without the large crowds and long lines.
This is especially important because the carnival will be bigger this year — large enough that it will need to be split into two large sections to accommodate the additional rides, Robertson said.
Being able to see the many types of livestock entered in competitions and being able to ask the young people in FFA and 4-H about the animals they raised can be a fun learning experience, she pointed out.
The youths showing animals are from across the state.
Robertson said time has been set aside especially for these residents to come to the fair for at least 15 years — except in 2020, when the fair was canceled because of the pandemic.
Fair organizers also partnered with Leprino Foods to construct asphalt pathways leading to and from most fairground locations.
“People using wheelchairs, walkers and pushing strollers will be able to navigate the grounds much easier this year,” she noted.
The grant source for the pathways will continue to be available in the future, so there is potential for additional asphalt paths to connect attractions, Robertson said.
Robertson smiled when she said there will also be “a couple of surprises” for special-needs fairgoers this year.
The fair runs Oct. 3 through 8 at the fairgrounds, 2500 SE Main St., Roswell.
Go to enmsf.com for details about the fair. The site will be updated as opening day approaches.
The deadline for making arrangements for groups to attend during Special Needs Day is Sept. 25. Each of these visitors will receive a lunch prepared by the Roswell Independent School District.
Call Robertson at 575-623-9411 or email leslie.enmsf@yahoo.com.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
