Officials say rumors of a student bringing a gun onto campus led to an increased presence of Chaves County Sheriff's deputies at Mountain View Middle School Thursday.
A post on the school's Facebook page said the school had beefed up the number of law enforcement at the school due to information about a 12-year-old male student possibly bringing a weapon on campus Thursday.
Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said the claims ultimately were proven to be false.
“It was unfounded. Through the investigation we found it to be a malicious...rumor,” Yslas said. He added it is believed the rumor was spread as part of ongoing bullying of the boy by other students.
The Sheriff's Office informed the school Thursday morning and as a precaution placed deputies on campus to greet students as they arrived.
Yslas said the incident was the second this week involving the same students, regarding a possible gun being brought onto school grounds.
The claim comes a week after Roswell High School students were forced to shelter in place Jan. 4 before being dismissed early after a 16-year-old male student allegedly brought a gun on campus. Classes resumed the next day.
No one was hurt that day, but the armed students has since been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on school premises; unlawful carrying of a handgun, person under 19; and interference with public officials or general public.
Yslas said Thursday the Sheriff's Office responds to each report of a student with a weapon on campus with “100% seriousness and attention.”