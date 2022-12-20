A New Mexico family wants to make it easier for people to find help for addictions and substance abuse. Family members say that their hope is that no other family has to experience what they did, the loss of a family member to a drug overdose.
“He profusely used the word 'I love you,' where other family members were shy to use them. He was unabashedly lovable that way,” said Loretta Huerta, a retired educator in Albuquerque, about her brother Daniel Benito Martinez of Chaves County. Martinez passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at 44. Huerta also characterized her brother as spiritual as well as gregarious. Her niece, Elissia Hammock, who grew up in the Roswell area and now lives in North Carolina, agreed that Martinez was “funny,” “comedic” and “never met a stranger.”
While Huerta and Hammock have many good memories, Martinez was also a troubled man who had been found guilty or had pleaded no contest to drug, driving while intoxicated and aggravated battery charges, becoming known by the state court system as a habitual offender. A recent conviction was for stabbing a local woman several times after allegedly stealing a vehicle.
He was released from prison in January 2022 after a parole violation on the assault case and, according to Huerta, was looking forward to starting a new chapter in Albuquerque, but he started using drugs again. Three weeks later, he overdosed, with one of his brothers, a local doctor, and a sister, a nurse, attending to him at the hospital, according to Huerta.
“It was definitely an accident,” she said about the overdose, adding that she thinks he might have taken fentanyl, known to be able to cause death even in small amounts. “He was not ready to be gone. He had his whole life still ahead.”
Huerta believes that the insidious nature of addiction was a major factor in Daniel's life, and that is why she and seven other family members have decided to work nationally on addiction treatment, as well as with the Chaves County Health Council and its 211 community resource phone number, which Huerta and her family came to know through another family member who is a member of the council. They want Chaves County area residents to be aware of 211, which operates now to provide general information about the community. In the future, they say, they will be providing additional information to the service about addiction and substance abuse treatment resources.
Huerta and Hammock said that they realize from their research how hard it can be to find affordable addiction and substance abuse treatment help in Chaves County. They started with a resource list that had been compiled by a medical student, now a local doctor, to make it specific to the local area.
“We all took a list. Mine was 32. I got to 30 before I got to a real person that was in the state,” she said.
Hammock also called a list of resources, leaving messages because phones weren't answered directly and hearing back from only one, a treatment center in Florida. She recalled feeling “defeated” by that experience at first.
“I know there are resources there, but it is so hard to get in contact with them,” she said.
The awareness and fundraising part of the family's effort is the Road to Recovery 5K walk and run scheduled for Jan. 21 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the track inside the Wool Bowl.
Hammock said road signifies that recovery is a “journey,” while Huerta said the choice of a track also has meaning.
“It isn't a trail into the woods or anything like that. It is a circle. Recovery is like that. You go in circles, but with people there to help you,” Huerta said.
She also added that senior residents can participate in relays with family members or as part of a group if they don't want to do the entire 5K on their own.
The money raised by registration fees at racewire.com and through donations will be used to help fund advertising and marketing of the 211 phone resource number. Huerta said she'd would like to see a “blurb” about the number on utility bills and, ultimately, a Roswell billboard.
“Hopefully somebody will see it and say, OK, we will fund this project for a year or a billboard for a month or two months,” Huerta said.
Hammock and her cousin Mary Garcia of Roswell, in addition to being relatives of Martinez, are also relatives of the well-known local TV and radio broadcaster, David González who passed away in May 2019 after a heart attack. Their experience with the David Gonzalez Memorial Run, held at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell each year along with the Turkey Trot, prompted them to share the idea with their family about a race as means to raise money and put a spotlight on the issue of addiction and substance abuse prevention.
Hammock and Huerta both consider the 211 resources as a “preemption” to trouble or a medical emergency and want to help remove the stigma that can keep people from asking for help.
“They need some kind of information that there is hope,” Hammock said, “and that you can recover and are worth it.”
JoAnn Lopez, Chaves County Health Council coordinator, said that the council is helping to distribute information about Road to Recovery and how to register for it. She also said that the council does expect to receive resource information from Huerta and her family, and she added that other groups associated with the council, including 100% Community Chaves County, are also working along the same lines.
For more information on the Road to Recovery 5K, contact Huerta at huerta.loretta58@gmail.com or 505-362-3884.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
