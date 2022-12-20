20221220-DanielMartinez.jpg

Daniel Benito Martinez was from a large family in the Chaves County area. The family is working to get addiction and substance abuse treatment information to local residents and is organizing a January 5K walk and run.

 Submitted Photo

A New Mexico family wants to make it easier for people to find help for addictions and substance abuse. Family members say that their hope is that no other family has to experience what they did, the loss of a family member to a drug overdose.

“He profusely used the word 'I love you,' where other family members were shy to use them. He was unabashedly lovable that way,” said Loretta Huerta, a retired educator in Albuquerque, about her brother Daniel Benito Martinez of Chaves County. Martinez passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at 44. Huerta also characterized her brother as spiritual as well as gregarious. Her niece, Elissia Hammock, who grew up in the Roswell area and now lives in North Carolina, agreed that Martinez was “funny,” “comedic” and “never met a stranger.”