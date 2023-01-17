Family members of a man recently shot to death by Roswell Police officers say they want additional footage of the incident released and are vowing to pursue criminal charges against the officers.
“The family demands RPD immediately release all of the footage in its possession of the police encounter instead of clips pieced together to deflect the truth,” the family of Nickolas Acosta, 20, said in a press release issued Sunday through an attorney.
The statement comes after Roswell Police, who along with the Chaves County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police are investigating the shooting, posted body camera footage of the shooting and seconds leading up to it Friday on the RPD Facebook page.
Acosta's family alleges additional video of the moments following the shooting will depict officers handcuffing Acosta after he was shot, failing to administer medical aid to him and forcibly preventing family members present from rendering aid. Acosta was subsequently transported to a hospital where he died from his wounds.
In the press release, Acosta's family says they will seek criminal charges against the officers and ask the RPD to publicly disclose their names “so they (the officers) are more easily held to account.”
“The family is unified, unwavering and deeply committed to holding those responsible for Nick's death accountable to the fullest extent of the law using every legal avenue available to them,” the release states.
Todd Wildermuth, public information officer with the RPD, said he had seen the press release but refused to comment, explaining that the final report from the investigation is still in the process of being completed.
He added both officers remain on administrative leave, which is Department policy for officers involved in a shooting.
Acosta was shot by officers at 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 6 outside a 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue residence during a domestic disturbance call police say Acosta was involved in.
In the 53 seconds of body camera video, officers are shown walking across the street towards Acosta who is on a sidewalk. One of the officers instructs Acosta to show his hands, prompting him to ask the officers why.
Acosta is shown then slowly backing away and at one point he briefly lifts up the side of his shirt.
Officers instructed him several times to “back up,” or “stop” as he slowly advances towards them, and to “drop the knife” he was holding in his hands.
“Stop, I'm not playing with you,” an officer says.
“I'm not playing either,” Acosta responds.
Several times more officers call on him to put the knife down.
“Do you want to go home knowing you killed a 20-year-old?” Acosta asks the officers.
He then slowly takes three steps towards the officers and is ordered once more to stop before at least seven shots are fired from the direction of the officers. Some of those shots strike Acosta, who then falls to the ground.
The press release notes that Acosta's mother and girlfriend witnessed the shooting and the moments that led up to and followed it.
Acosta's family, in the press release, criticized police for opening fire 33 seconds after making contact with Acosta. The family says throughout the encounter, he held the knife at his side and pointed downward.
“Nick doesn't threaten the officers. He doesn't brandish the knife in any direction. His words and body language do not seem to convey danger they show he's dumbfounded by the rapid escalation of this encounter by law enforcement,” the release states.
Family members also announced they will hold a candlelight vigil and silent protest in honor of Acosta on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Chaves County Courthouse in downtown Roswell.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
