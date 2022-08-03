The FBI is highlighting the importance of cybersecurity. The agency’s Albuquerque division office led a seminar there Saturday for businesses in the region.
Ransomware complaints reported to the FBI’s virtual complaint center, IC3.gov, increased by 82 percent from 2019 to 2021. The site is for people to report online instances of being defrauded or otherwise victimized.
In New Mexico alone, the site received more than double the number of ransomware complaints from 2020 to 2021. Here, the number of reports grew from nine to 19 reports during that period.
And it’s expected that the true number of such online crimes is “much higher,” the FBI noted.
This is why such gatherings are becoming commonplace across the country. So are an array of other awareness efforts about these types of crimes, which include using ransomware to block access to a computer system until the victim pays the money to have access returned.
Computer systems of the Albuquerque Public Schools and Bernalillo County were held hostage several months ago by someone using ransomware. Both entities quickly reached out to the FBI.
Ultimately, neither institution ended up having to pay a ransom, the FBI reported.
“By working with the FBI, you are working to help prevent others from being victimized — and potentially protecting yourself from being victimized again,” said Frank Fisher, public affairs specialist for the FBI in Albuquerque.
Among other common online crimes is what the FBI refers to as the Business Mail Compromise.
The suspect pretends to be with a company that victims would recognize, but the suspect provides the victim with a new email or physical mailing address that appears legitimate.
It isn’t, Fisher explained.
After some more messages are exchanged, the suspect asks for money or personal information to be sent to them.
Suspects can also use spearphishing emails. These messages appear to be from a trusted source but are a way to gain access to a company’s confidential information.
Such information can be used in a variety of ways, such as to create a scheme to obtain money from the business or its customers.
Fisher also stressed that victims shouldn’t delay in seeking help from the FBI. Waiting weeks to report such crimes can be too long for authorities to find and return what was taken.
The sooner a victim calls “the better chance they have to recover the money they’ve lost,” he said.
Working with the FBI before the need arises to report such a crime is even better because it could help businesses and institutions prevent such crimes from happening.
"The most important action a company can take in preparing for a cybersecurity incident is to develop a relationship with their local FBI field office before it happens," said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda.
He explained that the agency can provide intelligence on trends and offer advice on how to avoid computer compromises.
Bujanda and Fisher stressed that cybercrime also threatens the nation’s national and economic security.
Among their recommendations for all companies is to identify highly sensitive information and have it encrypted, create an incident response plan that includes the FBI and create offline backups of critical data.
For details, contact the FBI’s Albuquerque office at 505-889-1300. People can report internet crimes at www.ic3.gov.
Many local law enforcement agencies refer reporting of online incidents to the FBI. However, residents of Roswell can also report cybercrimes to their local police department. All of its detectives have training to work on such cases. Call 575-624-6770.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308 or at reporter03@rdrnews.com
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.