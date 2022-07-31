Chaves County commissioners formally accepted about $12.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funding on Thursday, and the county now will make decisions about how to use the large chunk of the money that remains.

The funds come to the county from the U.S. Treasury as a result of the $350 billion Coronavirus State and Local Governments Fiscal Recovery Funds program included as part of the American Rescue Plan Act relief package, signed into law in March 2021.