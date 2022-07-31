Chaves County commissioners formally accepted about $12.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funding on Thursday, and the county now will make decisions about how to use the large chunk of the money that remains.
The funds come to the county from the U.S. Treasury as a result of the $350 billion Coronavirus State and Local Governments Fiscal Recovery Funds program included as part of the American Rescue Plan Act relief package, signed into law in March 2021.
The four municipalities in Chaves County received a total of $12.1 million, with their money divided into 2021 and 2022 payments as well.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to accept the funds during their Thursday meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center.
The first half of the county funding arrived in June 2021, and the second half arrived this June. Chaves County Chief Financial Officer Anabel Barraza said that the county has not obligated most of the money yet because it wanted to wait to learn from Treasury Department guidance exactly what accepting and using the money would entail. But it did use about $1.2 million to cover governmental operations, as allowed by the Treasury Department, due to the county's loss of taxes or other revenues during the pandemic.
“Right now, we are currently working with the Finance Committee and we are looking at possible projects in addition to considering covering governmental operations,” she said.
She said one of the ideas under consideration is improving broadband services to county residents without connections or high-speed service.
“We want to make sure students and people working at home have the speeds they need to do their work,” she said.
The county has been working for about six months with Finley Engineering to complete a study of broadband access throughout the county, and Barraza said that the intent is to know by the end of the year exactly where upgrades and new connections are needed.
A second project for the funding could be allocated to building the new Department of Health offices for the county. The county has purchased property at East Buena Vista Street and South Garden Avenue to construct a new building. It will replace the existing structure at 200 E. Chisum St. Built in 1977, county officials have said that building is too outdated for current needs. State law requires that counties provide public health facilities.
The project has been estimated to cost about $3.5 million. The county intends to apply for a Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to pay up to $750,000 toward the building. It also has placed the project on its top priority list for state and other public funding for the future. In 2022, it received $75,000 from a state capital outlay award for architectural design work.
Another possible use of the funds, according to Barraza, is to allocate more to cover governmental operations to compensate for pandemic-related revenue losses.
