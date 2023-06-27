Fence separating zoo and park coming down

Employees from the city's parks department were out Monday removing the link fence that separates Spring River Zoo and Park. Entry into the zoo is again free and visitors will be able to roam back and forth.

 Terri Harber Photo

Removal of the chain-link fence separating the Spring River Park from the Spring River Zoo began early Monday morning.

The fence removal means Roswell’s Spring River Zoo and Park are truly one local attraction once again now that people can move between the two locations again.