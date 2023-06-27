Fence separating zoo and park coming down

Removal of the chain-link fence separating the Spring River Park from the Spring River Zoo began early Monday morning.
The fence removal means Roswell’s Spring River Zoo and Park are truly one local attraction once again now that people can move between the two locations again.
The Roswell City Council officially stopped zoo staff from having to collect entry fees when they approved a resolution on June 8 revoking council decisions in 2019 and 2020 that had opened the door for the zoo to charge admission as a way to help recover costs.
Zoo staff had stopped charging for entry into the zoo a few weeks earlier.
Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews was watching the workers carefully remove long sections of chain link on Monday. He looked happy as he took a sweeping look at the park and zoo from a spot where the chain link had been taken down.
With the fence separating the two attractions, “it didn’t look right,” he said.
Mathews remembers what the park used to be like when he was young. And he watched friends and family members enjoy the park and the zoo over the years as well.
Mathews visited the park last week and noticed people eating lunch and enjoying some time outdoors. The goal is to offer something for the community to enjoy, he said.
While the pandemic caused the number of visitors to the zoo to drop furiously, it’s also thought the addition of an entry fee contributed to the low turnout rates that followed, according to some city officials.
There were 52,613 visitors in 2018 and 65,453 visitors in 2019, then only about 2,500 people total took in the zoo during private tours after the start of COVID restrictions in March 2020.
The next two years, 2021 and 2022, didn’t attract as many visitors as the city had hoped: Only 16,114 and 18,548 people came to see the animals, respectively.
“Those 18,000 people were paying to come to the zoo,” Mathews stressed.
The zoo and park were less available than before because the hours of operation were shortened. Both were, and will remain, enclosed behind perimeter fencing.
But with the entry fees, it became harder for families to visit the zoo. “Especially those who cannot afford it in this economy,” he noted.
The ability to enjoy the wide-open grounds is just the beginning, once such features as the carousel and train are fixed and back at the facility. “We’ve got big plans to get it back to its heyday,” Mathews added.
The support posts for the chain-link fence are expected to be out of the ground no later than today.
