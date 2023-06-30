Trash truck

The allocation of the 2017 Municipal Environmental Services Gross Receipts Tax could be bound for the general fund.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Roswell City Councilor Cristina Arnold has been looking for a way to better use proceeds from the 2017 Municipal Environmental Services Gross Receipts Tax.

Arnold, who is also the council’s mayor pro-tem, expressed concern about a resolution that would eliminate a previous council action that allocated this tax money for specific city enterprise operations.