Roswell City Councilor Cristina Arnold has been looking for a way to better use proceeds from the 2017 Municipal Environmental Services Gross Receipts Tax.
Arnold, who is also the council’s mayor pro-tem, expressed concern about a resolution that would eliminate a previous council action that allocated this tax money for specific city enterprise operations.
She has said her intention is to find money to provide raises for the city’s blue-collar workers. Resolution No. 23-08 would remove the dedication of the one-sixteenth tax set up to acquire, construct, operate and maintain solid waste, water, wastewater and sewer facilities as well as “related facilities.”
Some city officials have said the current fiscal year’s variety of unanticipated expenses make it necessary for most city employees to receive only a 1% cost-of-living allowance during the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins Saturday.
If the new resolution were to be approved, revenue that would come from this tax would go into the city’s general fund and city officials — the city manager and city council — would decide how to allocate it because the revenue would be considered as unrestricted, according to the staff report.
House Bill 479 allows for local option gross receipts to be “de-earmarked.” It was a way to make up for food and some medical services being exempted from taxation years earlier. The city’s new resolution would be bringing that revenue stream in line with this state legislation, which was approved in 2019.
Arnold has also said she wants to see the environmental tax funding be allocated to some of the city’s enterprise operations, such as sanitation, sewer and water because these operations have had some financial struggles to contend with.
She asked City Attorney Hess Yntema if the ordinance could be left as is and be allocated as intended. She said she learned that the money hadn’t been “appropriated according to the ordinance” or not really “tracked” to ensure the money was designated toward infrastructure.
“To my knowledge” the money was “sheltered” in the sanitation fund and used for the Clean and Safe program, Yntema said.
“The sanitation director didn’t have authority to allocate the money to that department,” he said. “In my opinion, the Clean and Safe program doesn’t fit squarely with the ordinance.”
The move to amend the dedication of this revenue source was the subject of a discussion by the city council earlier this month. Setting a public hearing for this item didn’t occur. It was postponed and sent to Legal Committee for further discussion.
Arnold came up with a schedule to devote specific years of revenue from that source to one department before moving the revenue into the general fund.
During both meetings, councilors criticized the past use of this money to reimburse those who demolished residences that were dilapidated or damaged, saying that it was a use not in keeping with the purpose of the local tax. People were being encouraged to bring demolished remnants of old homes to the city’s landfill for free as part of the Clean and Safe program, which highlighted community beautification.
Councilor Juan Oropesa said that while the money was going to the enterprise fund, it was being used for Clean and Safe that we shortchanged solid waste to the tune of $2 million.
The original version of the city’s environmental tax ordinance, approved in February 2017, was revised after the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department told the city it needed to better conform with state statute at the time. The rewritten ordinance, 17-16, was approved in July 2017, according to past reporting.
After Arnold’s idea to provide the selected enterprise operations with annual revenues earned through the tax didn’t go over with committee members, she said she will continue her effort to find a way to use the tax for those raises and to ensure it’s used as stated.
It's likely to go back to the council in August for a public hearing.
