A bill to end a longstanding state tax break for the film production industry was defeated in a legislative committee Wednesday.
The New Mexico House Commerce and Economic Development Committee voted 7 to 3 to table House Bill 237, following roughly a half-hour of public comment leveled against the proposal.
Committee members Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque; Mark Duncan, R-Farmington; and Jimmy Mason, R-Artesia, provided the dissenting votes.
House Bill 237 was sponsored by nine lawmakers, including Mason and Reps. Larry Scott, R-Hobbs; Jim Townsend, R-Artesia; Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell; Greg Nibert, R-Roswell; and Cathrynn Brown, R-Carlsbad, would scrap the 20-year-old New Mexico Film Production Tax Credit.
According to the New Mexico Film Office, film production companies who shoot a film or “commercial audio-visual product” within the state are eligible for a 25% to 35% refundable tax credit. An additional 5% tax credit is available to companies who shoot and spend money at least 60 miles outside of Bernalillo and Santa Fe Counties.
Credits are currently capped at $110 million per year for companies, though “film partners,” which are production companies who enter into a 10-year contract to lease space in a qualified film production facility inside the state, are not subject to that cap.
At the start of Wednesday's hearing, Scott, the lead sponsor of HB 237, conceded the measure stood little chance of getting out of committee.
“I am under no illusion that I've got much of a chance of getting (this bill) out of committee,” he said.
Lopsided opposition to the bill among the audience became evident at the hearing when no one in the audience stood up in favor of Scott's bill, but many, including 137 people on Zoom waiting to comment on House Bill 237, spoke out against it.
Nonetheless, Scott stated he introduced the bill to start a conversation about whether the credit is “an effective and efficient use” of taxpayer dollars.
He explained that information presented late last year to the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee, an interim legislative committee that Scott sits on, showed the credits presented a significant liability to the state and that its cost would rise in the coming years.
A General Fund Consensus Revenue Estimate from December projected the amount of credits are projected to reach $101.8 million in FY23 and jump to $144.9 million in FY24 as companies subjected to the $110 million cap near the annual limit and as film partners reach their spending goals and more film production comes to New Mexico.
The estimate says the credits are paid through deductions from the state's corporate income tax, also known as the CIT.
“Film tax credits remain a risk to the CIT forecast, particularly if the state attracts new film partners that are not subject to the cap, resulting in large costs to the general fund,” the forecast says.
Critics of the program, including some southeast New Mexico lawmakers, have derided it as a giveaway to the film and entertainment industry.
But the credits, which were established in 2002, have been lauded by economic developers and by both political parties as a powerful economic development tool that injects out-of-state money from the industry into New Mexico's economy and generates jobs within the state.
Speaking at Wednesday's hearing, Alicia Keyes, secretary of the New Mexico Economic Development Department, noted that last year the industry was responsible for $855 million of direct spending in the state, an amount expected to soar to $15 billion over the next ten years.
Keyes indicated that does not count indirect spending by the industry or the $86.14 million in Gross Receipts tax revenue they generated between FY20 and FY22.
Because of the additional 5% credit for areas outside of Bernallio and Santa Fe counties, Keyes said a record $50 million was spent in rural areas last year.
In terms of the return on investment, Keyes cited a study that showed for every $1 invested by the state in the tax credit program, $8 is returned in economic activity.
Eliminating the credit, she said, would run counter to what 34 other states with similar programs are doing, just as the industry's presence and investments in the state are growing.
“Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, New York — they are all introducing and bolstering their film incentives,” Keyes said.
The discussion on repealing the credits came the same day Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the introduction of Senate Bill 12, which would lift the $110 million cap on annual credits to $210 million over the next decade. It would also double the credit for productions outside Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties from 5 to 10%.
Rebecca Puck Stair, a film location scout manager and the president of the International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees, or IATSE Local 480, cited a report that stated for 92% of film production companies the tax credit was the deciding factor in their decision to come to New Mexico. “The incentive is the reason productions come down here,” Stair said.
The loss of the credit, the Fiscal impact report for House Bill 237 states, would decimate the industry in New Mexico, as well as lead to the almost immediate loss of 8,000 jobs, as well as the GRT and personal income tax collected as a result of industry spending inside the state.
Per the report, New Mexico's public-private partnerships with Netflix, NBCUniversal and 828 Studios would also be placed in jeopardy.
Proponents of the credit program say the spike in film production in New Mexico is a bright spot for the state and that it has elevated many into the ranks of the middle class. The median hourly wage for a New Mexican working in the film industry is $32 compared with $18 for workers in most other industries within the state.
New Mexico native Hailey Josselyn Roy, an actress and film production crew member, told the committee that as a single mother 14 years ago, the industry provided her with health insurance and the ability to support her family. “If it weren't for this, I don't know where I would be,” she said.
Paul Blunt, a member of the audience who works in the industry, said he used to work and rent a place in Los Angeles, but that New Mexico has proven to be a cheaper alternative.
“Since I moved here, I paid off a 30-year mortgage, I am now a proud taxpayer in Rio Rancho and it's because of the film industry,” he said.
Beyond those in the industry, others in the audience said they fear doing away with the credit program could also adversely impact their bottom lines.
Wesley Young, a sales manager at Raks Building Supplies Inc., said for about 15 years he has supplied the industry with building materials for their projects.
“I think if this was to go away, you would take the bait off my hook,” Young said in speaking out against House Bill 237.
Sandy Levinson, president of Aquil Transportation, told the Committee the industry has comprised 75% of her business, and since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, their contributions have become all the more apparent.
“The first people at our door were the film production industry,” she said.
Though no one expressed support for HB 237, there were some who expressed openness to considering changes to it. Reggie LaMoyne.
A member of Teamsters Local 492 said the influx of Los Angeles residents working in the industry is costing some of his members from New Mexico jobs. “Many of us are having to seek work outside the state,” he said.
At the end of the hearing, Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, who is also chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee, said he would welcome a robust discussion about the credit, but wants it to be one where everyone is included, and where the industry's impact on people and communities throughout the state are taken into account.
“I welcome the discussion, but at the same time, not at the risk of taking money or food out of your pocket,” Lente said to the audience.
