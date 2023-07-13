Members of both the Finance Committee and City Council are scheduled to hold special meetings on Friday afternoon to discuss, and potentially vote on, a final city budget.
These separate meetings will be at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
The Finance Committee meeting will start at 2 p.m. Members will consider adopting three resolutions.
One resolution pertains to final adjustments to the budget for the fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30. Money transfers to and from line items, such as projects budgeted to occur during the following fiscal year as well as indirect cost transfers, were necessary because incoming and outgoing transfers need to be equivalent. In this instance, both were more than $4.67 million.
Cannabis fund revenues and expenses were also placed into their own funds so the city would be adhering to state budget rules.
The second resolution is the fourth-quarter financial report, from April 1 to June 30, 2023. Final revenues were $120.4 million and final expenditures were $95.7 million.
And the third resolution is whether to adopt the fiscal year budget for the period of July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Revenues are stated as $116.7 million with a starting cash balance of nearly $67.4 million.
Personnel expenses are expected to be $49.4 million and operating expenses are stated to be $45.7 million.
Total expenses are $143.4 million and there’s a reserve fund of nearly $12.7 million.
City councilors are scheduled to start their meeting at 3:30 p.m.
Before taking up the budget items, councilors will consider a resolution that asks for support of a proposal for the Roswell Air Center to partner with the Reno Air Racing Association to host the National Championship Air Races and Airshow.
The association announced that it would hold its last races at the Reno-Stead Airport in Reno this year and then follow up with an air show in 2024 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the event.
The council will also hold its regular meeting today at the Convention Center. It starts at 6 p.m.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.