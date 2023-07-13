Members of city employee unions

Members of city employee unions, angered over the announced pay raise reduction, crowded the May 18 City Council meeting. Currently, no changes to the planed 1% COLA increase for city employees has been made to the 2023-2024 city budget.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Members of both the Finance Committee and City Council are scheduled to hold special meetings on Friday afternoon to discuss, and potentially vote on, a final city budget.

These separate meetings will be at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.