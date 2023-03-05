Preliminary work continues at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center to determine how much damage has occurred because of mold discovered last month in the center’s indoor pool area.
City staff told members of the Finance Committee on Thursday that the extent of the problem remains unclear. So does the potential cost to clean up the mold and eventually reopen the pool, said Committee Chair Robert Corn.
Exploratory work to determine how far the mold has traveled upward is ongoing. “We’re just trying to figure out what we need to do,” Corn said after the meeting. He emphasized that it's essential to find out how extensively the substance has spread.
There’s no concrete answer yet to the question “How much roof to take off?” said Justin Holcombe, the city’s projects and facilities manager, during the meeting.
Workers will increase focus on the upward travel of the mold by removing cores of material to see if the center’s roof has been affected by the mold and, if so, how much. Holcombe said it appeared mold had spread above some ceiling screws in the pool area.
Workers have also been continuing efforts to figure out whether the mold made its way into adjacent areas of the center and have looked at the center’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to see whether it has been subject to the mold or sent the substance further.
Colette Hall, the city’s recreation director, said to-date there have been only “trace amounts” of mold found outside of the pool area.
The city first explained on Feb. 8 that the indoor pool would be closed because of the presence of mold. A follow-up statement made a week later announced that the indoor pool would be closed for “an undetermined period of time as the necessary steps are taken to rectify the problem.” The pool has remained closed ever since.
City staff will provide early access to the outdoor pool at the aquatic center. This would require the locker rooms to be prepared for use on April 4, the new opening date use of the outdoor pool. The outdoor pool usually opens sometime in May. “There’s no rational way of computing a timeline on this thing,” Corn said.
Two other matters pertaining to the center weren’t addressed during the meeting because the mold formation is considered as more urgent, said Corn and Councilor Ed Heldenbrand, who is also on the committee. So the purchase of an emergency generator and use of any money that might be left over from that purchase is on hold, at least until it’s known what the city is facing financially as a result of the indoor pool mold.
The center, at 1402 W. College Blvd., opened in July 2019 but its operations were limited by the pandemic.
Public library items advanced
Committee members recommended that city councilors approve suggested changes in fees and processes involved with overdue items as well as materials not returned within several weeks to the Roswell Public Library.
The major difference from current library policy would be the elimination of current overdue fees, which are now 20 cents a day.
People who neglect to return items within 28 days will have their borrowing privileges curtailed. If those items aren’t back at the library within 49 days the person would have to pay a $25 fee to again be allowed to borrow items from the library.
Library Director Enid Costley also made a request to spend up to $99,837 in general fund money already budgeted. The funds would be used to purchase an array of materials.
Costley explained that the library is required to spend at least $72,549 on materials during the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, or it loses its status as a public library. No longer being a public facility would mean the library becomes ineligible for state grants. The minimum spending amount for this fiscal year is calculated by multiplying the number of people within the library's service area by $1.50, Costley said.
The committee also recommended that councilors approve this item.
South Park Cemetery
Council approval is recommended by the committee for increased funding to construct a columbarium and committal shelter at South Park Cemetery. The cost of the project increased to $1.52 million from its original estimate of less than $850,000 — a difference of more than $673,000, according to the staff report.
The first phase of construction includes the Columbarium Plaza with 480 niches that would hold the cremated remains of two people in each space and the committal shelter area.
Over the ensuing years, the columbarium could add more niches until it reaches its capacity of 3,776. All of these niches would hold two sets of remains each.
Budget housekeeping
The committee also advanced a budget adjustment resolution to councilors. The staff report refers to the mid-year adjustment of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget as a “housekeeping item” that is required by the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.
Adjustments from a variety of funds are included in this resolution. Adjustment totals are more than $1.2 million in revenue and $1.6 million in expenses. The resolution includes transfers in and out of funds.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
