Members of the Roswell Finance Committee listened to funding requests that would be included in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget during a special meeting on Monday.
Each put together a packet of information for committee members to consider. Some of these representatives were asked to provide additional information that would help the committee decide how much money to recommend to the full council for each entity.
The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation seeks $200,000. This is the same amount they requested for the current fiscal year, ending July 1.
The EDC will continue its efforts to recruit new business opportunities meant to create local jobs, as well as provide support and assistance to existing businesses so they will stay in the community.
One of the largest is providing support for Ascent Aviation’s expansion, which would add about 360 jobs to the Roswell Aviation Center over five years, for example.
MainStreet Roswell is asking the city for $75,000, which is an increase from the group’s most recent request of $60,000. Barbara Gomez, the executive director, said the organization would like to hire a part-time employee to help MainStreet Roswell meet “overall goals.”
MainStreet works to foster local economic growth and bring such events as UFO AlienFest and the Chile Cheese Festival to the community.
The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce is requesting $50,000 to continue advocacy for minority-owned businesses and assist the community itself in a variety of ways, including consulting with the Roswell Public Library about its recent survey of Hispanic library users and the content of a mural recently unveiled that celebrates Hispanic Culture.
Municipal Court Judge Joseph Seskey of the Roswell Municipal Court also made a presentation about its upcoming funding needs. Some aspects of that budget are still being determined.
Seskey also explained that the financial impact of eliminating post-adjudication and bench warrant fees remains cloudy and that the court is waiting for state guidance now that House Bill 139 has been signed into law.
Another change that could affect the state's municipal courts is Senate Bill 47, which was also signed into law after this year’s legislative session. It ends driver’s license suspensions occurring because someone is in debt to the court because of such things as missed court hearings and overdue fines and fees in connection with traffic and criminal cases.
In other business, the committee recommended to the council that it consider a request for expanding the Convention Center’s liquor license to include service in the facility’s newly fenced 21,000-square foot outdoor area.
