Members of the city’s Finance Committee have a lengthy agenda for their meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Roswell City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Among the numerous action items will be how to continue emergency ambulance service once the current contract with American Medical Response (AMR) ends on June 30.
Three ambulance service providers answered the city’s Request for Proposals (RFP), which were sent out to qualify a vendor. An evaluation committee reviewed the responses.
AMR responded to the RFP and received the highest evaluation score of 294. The other two companies are Superior Ambulance Service and Air Interfacility Transport LLC, also doing business as AIT Ambulance. Each had scores of 286.92 and 278.33, respectively.
Two of the three companies that responded to the RFP “provided a record of substantial longevity and demonstrated experience and qualification in running an emergency ambulance service,” said Roswell Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Fuller.
All three responses included proof of past performance and key personnel details, both sought through the RFP. Not all of the potential vendors provided references who could attest to the information.
All of the respondents also provided project plans, but the content was varied. Fuller described some answers as “strong and extensive, while others lacked details.”
The meeting packet didn’t include the projected costs for services each of the three ambulance services provided.
“The budget will be allocated based off of the cost proposal received,” Juan Fuentes, administrative services director and liaison to the Finance Committee, wrote in the staff report.
In 2022, there were more than 12,500 requests for service, with nearly 8,100 total transports. The provider has been serving primarily the city of Roswell, but service sometimes can include runs into the unincorporated areas of Chaves County, the RFP explained.
The new contract would be for two years with the potential for a two-year extension if both parties agree.
AMR asked for more than $2.65 million annually to continue providing local service once the current contract ended. The current contract is for $165,000 a year. The company didn’t want to extend the agreement, which has the same mutual agreement provision.
Fuller also stated in his report that “all vendors proposed a cost for service that matched their level of operation for the city.”
Aquatic center
There are two action items on the agenda pertaining to the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center, where both pools remain closed until at least early June after the discovery of mold in the indoor pool area.
Maneuvering through both would provide the city with funding options for how to proceed with the mold cleanup, which will need to be done by a professional.
The first is whether to recommend to city councilors that the city follow through with its purchase of an emergency generator at a cost of nearly $298,500. Purchase of this item would take about a year. It was first proposed and approved in 2019 and to be paid for with money coming from the state’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan for that cycle.
The generator was originally thought to cost $550,000 and would be used to keep the pool’s mechanical system going during a severe power outage. The generator would also allow the center to serve as a temporary shelter during a “citywide catastrophic emergency.”
A related item would allow the remaining money, more than $250,000, to be used for other needs. Originally proposed for a variety of improvements at the center, this item adds mold abatement to the list. No specific portion of the money for this purpose was noted in the staff report.
Also scheduled
Museum: Members of the committee will be asked to recommend projects at the Roswell Museum and Arts Center for approval by city councilors. City capital funds totaling $720,000 for replacement and repairs to the flooring, as well as exterior signage, would pay for this work.
This work was funded for use during the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. This request is meant to “review and confirm the funding to enable implementation of the projects,” according to the staff report.
The work would likely extend into the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Utilities: There will be some discussions about utility services. One will focus on changes in the way water bills appear. A staff report states that there have been “several complaints” about water bills not making past due amounts and shutoff information adequately noticeable. There is also a notice about the use of the new water system meter cans. Both of these changes will be printed with red ink to make them easier to see.
The other discussion is centered on a potential revision to part of the Utility Code and would affect the structure of rates. The Infrastructure Committee is working on the sections of the code, Chapter 6, Article II, that might be changed. Actual rates are not part of this discussion.
No action will be taken on these items.
