American Medical Response ambulances

Two AMR ambulances are seen outside the company's East Country Club Road site on Friday. A company statement said AMR hopes to reach an "equitable decision" with the city about continuing its service here.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Members of the city’s Finance Committee have a lengthy agenda for their meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Roswell City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Among the numerous action items will be how to continue emergency ambulance service once the current contract with American Medical Response (AMR) ends on June 30.