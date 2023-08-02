The Roswell Finance Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Items include whether to recommend to city councilors that the city purchase and upfit 16 patrol vehicles for the Roswell Police Department. Of these Dodge Durangos, 11 would be purchased from Melloy Auto Group in Los Lunas and five others from Melloy Dodge in Albuquerque.
The upfitting, which is to customize the vehicle with accessories and other additions that assist the driver with their work, is needed for all of these vehicles to be patrol-ready. It would be done by DANA Safety Supply in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Other items on this agenda include whether to advise councilors to begin discussing the 2023 Water Rate Study and to spend capital funds to remove, repair and replace leaky roofing at the police department's Evidence Storage Facility.