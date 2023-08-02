The Roswell Finance Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Items include whether to recommend to city councilors that the city purchase and upfit 16 patrol vehicles for the Roswell Police Department. Of these Dodge Durangos, 11 would be purchased from Melloy Auto Group in Los Lunas and five others from Melloy Dodge in Albuquerque.

