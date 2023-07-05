Members of the Roswell Finance Committee will hear about plans for capital projects, then review and rank each one for inclusion in the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, which will feature projects sought during fiscal years 2025 through 2029.
The committee meets at 2 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
The focus of this process is to fund projects for Public Affairs, Information Technology and the Convention Center.
Among major requests considered as high-priority: $8.36 million toward a 15-year bond for improvements to the convention center, That work was completed in early 2019. The request is ranked at number one and is new to this request list.
Expansion of the Visitors Center, part of Public Affairs, had been the highest-ranked project in both the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years for this city department. It was among projects removed from the current 2023-24 fiscal year budget, however, due to cost.
This request is for $800,000. Some money was allocated to this project during the fiscal year 2022 and is described in the report as being 25% complete.
Other requests include $400,000 for consistent, citywide wayfaring signs as a Public Affairs and General Fund item. And there’s also $583,000 sought for emergency generators for the convention center.
Information Technology is asking for $50,000 to replace 20 workstations. The request points out that the project had been originally envisioned as adding 40 workstations. This is that department’s only request.
There are numerous other requests listed for both the convention center and the visitors center. Prices for some of these haven’t been determined.
Counties and municipalities have until Aug. 18 to submit these plans to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. This process is considered a planning tool and provides information about each project that can assist with obtaining state and federal funds for these projects.
Other business
New Mexico Finance Authority Water Project Funding: Recommendations are sought from committee members to advance separate resolutions in support of funding the Country Club Rehabilitation Project for $8 million and the Hobson Road Flood Prevention Project for $9.6 million.
Road Bridge Replacement project: Committee members are also being asked to consider recommending that Smithco Construction, Inc. of Caballo be awarded nearly $1.22 million to restore the East Mescalero Road Bridge that washed out in June 2022.
Museum floor bid: Committee members will consider recommending the bid by Waide Construction Co. of Roswell for nearly $610,600. The other bidder was WWRC Inc., of Clovis, with an estimate of about $642,750.
Credit Check and Debt Collection services: Two companies submitted bids to handle credit checks for the Utilities Department. Of the two, the bidder chosen by the evaluation committee was Online Information Services of Winterville, North Carolina. The other was Command Credit Corp. of Rhinebeck, New York.
Online Information Services was also chosen for debt collection. Costs will be passed along to customers and in the case of debt collection, the contractor will receive a percentage of what is collected.
