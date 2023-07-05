The Roswell Visitor Center

The Roswell Visitor Center, closed for the Independence Day holiday, had been the highest-ranked project in both the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years for this city department. It was among projects removed from the current 2023-24 fiscal year budget, however, due to cost.

 Clarke Condé

Members of the Roswell Finance Committee will hear about plans for capital projects, then review and rank each one for inclusion in the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, which will feature projects sought during fiscal years 2025 through 2029.

The committee meets at 2 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.