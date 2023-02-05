Finance Committee Chair Robert Corn

Finance Committee Chair Robert Corn moves through the agenda at the Finance Committee meeting Thursday. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

Roswell’s Finance Committee has recommended approval by city councilors to seek Requests for Proposals (RFP) from parties interested in providing ambulance services in Roswell and in unincorporated areas of Chaves County.

The matter is part of the agenda for city councilors to consider when they meet on Thursday.