Roswell’s Finance Committee has recommended approval by city councilors to seek Requests for Proposals (RFP) from parties interested in providing ambulance services in Roswell and in unincorporated areas of Chaves County.
The matter is part of the agenda for city councilors to consider when they meet on Thursday.
American Medical Response (AMR), the current ambulance provider, won’t be renewing its contract with the city and county.
“It has been the best ambulance service we’ve ever had in Roswell,” said Interim City Manager Mike Mathews, who also noted that renewal of the contract was optional for AMR.
AMR is seeking a substantially larger amount of money for their service as of July 1. The city has been paying $165,000 annually for ambulance service but AMR has asked for more than $2.65 million a year as of July 1.
“It’s just an astronomical increase, one not even worthy of analysis,” said Finance Committee Chairman Robert Corn on Friday.
Mathews told members of the committee that the city is putting “the whole operation out to bid.”
The Roswell Fire Department has expressed interest in adding this type of service and is developing a plan as well, he also noted.
Roswell and Chaves County have a mutual aid agreement with AMR. The city is responsible for carrying out the RFP process and holds the state’s Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the ambulance service in the city and unincorporated county locations.
Upcoming bids could vary, “depending on accepted bids,” the staff report to the councilors explains.
City officials are working under a fairly short timeline to secure a new provider. The plan is to have the RFP issued on Feb. 19 with responses being returned no later than 2 p.m. on March 21. Evaluation of the bids would start the following day.
After a bidder is chosen, a recommendation will be presented to the city council on April 13. After the protest period, the goal is to have the contract executed by May 1.
Corn said that with AMR, there have been eight ambulances on the street at any given time, but in the future under a different provider “we may have to live with four.”
The current contract with AMR was signed in April 2021.
Roswell and Chaves County isn’t the only area AMR has asked to pay more money. Mathews said AMR is requesting such increases to renew such contracts across the country.
The ambulance service provider told San Miguel County officials that it also wanted to opt out of its current contract. AMR said it would need $1.2 million to continue providing what it does currently to the city of Las Vegas and Village of Pecos for $530,000 annually, the Las Vegas Optic reported in mid-January.
And in Youngstown, Ohio, AMR asked for a subsidy from the city of $1.8 million to $2.6 million annually. That community didn't have to pay a subsidy under the earlier agreement. The city council there voted down AMR’s proposal and brought in a new service that started operating Jan. 1, The Vindicator newspaper has reported.
AMR is the nation's largest private ambulance service company.
Emergency generator
City staff said the amount of money the Recreation Department expects to have left over after paying for an emergency generator at the Recreation and Aquatic Center might not be as generous as is hoped.
The contractor, J&G Electric, bid for a replacement generator. However, it’s not serving as a replacement item, which could increase its cost.
The $550,000 budgeted for the generator has been estimated to leave the Recreation Department $251,000 for other needed improvements, including adding basic amenities to the men’s and women’s locker rooms to provide people with privacy and refurbishing the gym’s flooring.
Staff will determine the actual cost of the generator, now thought to be about $298,000. The budgeted amount is expected to cover the price of the generator itself but might decrease the money available for other improvements at the center.
Committee members recommended both the purchase of the generator and the request to use any remaining funds for the other projects. If the cost for the generator is much different than the bid price, for example, one or both of these related items could be pulled from the council’s agenda.
The generator would be used to power the center during a widespread power outage. The building is envisioned to serve the community as an emergency shelter during a catastrophic event.
Items rescheduled
Some items on what started out as a lengthy agenda for this committee on Thursday were postponed until Feb. 13. These include a presentation about an audit Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the committee’s consideration, a mid-year review of the budget for fiscal year 2023 and budget adjustments also proposed for this current cycle.
