Group will also vote on matters related to police, fire equipment
The Roswell City Council’s Finance Committee will review capital projects to include in the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan to submit to the state for possible legislative funding.
The committee will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in the large conference room of City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
Committee members will consider projects from the Roswell Convention Center, Public Affairs Department and Information Technology Department for inclusion on the ICIP list. Cities, counties, special districts and school boards are required to submit a five-year capital projects plan each year to the state. Each of the city council’s five standing committees will recommend projects for the full council to consider.
Among the projects the Finance Committee will consider for the convention center are lighting, fencing and signage, improvements to the kitchen, emergency generators and a catering van for transporting food to events at other city facilities.
Projects within the Public Affairs Department include improvements at the Visitor Center such as a new sign, storage, expansion of the center, a tourism bus or trolley, a video production studio and construction of a tourism office.
The committee will also vote on its recommendation of the ratification of the purchase of 75 new body cameras for the Roswell Police Department. That purchase was also reviewed by the Public Safety Committee in June.
Roswell Police Chief Phil Smith told the committee the cameras are to replace cameras and equipment that had become unreliable. Many of the cameras were unable to connect to the dock that downloads video and charges the cameras, with only 22 able to connect at the time of the June meeting, he said.
The new cameras, which were received in June and were to be put into use shortly thereafter, are from Axon Enterprises, which the city had a prior contract with for body cameras. That will allow for easier access to archived body camera video. The five-year contract is for $426,000.
Also on the agenda is a resolution that would authorize Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews to represent the city in executing a lease-purchase agreement for four new fire trucks at a cost of $2.5 million, or $310,700 a year for 10 years.
Mathews reported to the Public Safety Committee last month that the trucks will replace four older engines that have cost the city more than $100,000 in maintenance. Two trucks will also be put in reserve status.
The standard stock trucks will be purchased from Siddons Martin Emergency Group through the State Fire Fund. Two will be available in August and two in September. Mathews said in the Public Safety Committee meeting that custom-ordering a truck could take up to two years.
The Public Safety Committee voted to recommend approval of both purchases in its June meeting.
The Finance Committee will also consider its recommendation for a resolution authorizing the disposal of surplus property and the purchase of a new grappler truck for $223,997 to replace one damaged in a May rollover accident.
The public can participate in Thursday's meeting through GoToMeeting by computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005 or by phone by calling 669-224-3412 and using access code 822-397-005.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.