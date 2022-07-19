The Roswell City Council’s Finance Committee will have a special meeting Thursday to consider several resolutions that would give the final approval to the fiscal year 2023 budget and wrap up the previous year’s budget.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Thursday in the large conference room of City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
The full city council will need to approve the resolutions in a special meeting so the final budget can be approved and sent to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration by the end of the month.
The resolutions will include year-end budget adjustments for the fiscal year 2022 budget, the fourth quarter report from the DFA, certification of inventory and the final version of the fiscal 2023 budget. A summary of the final budget adjustments will be supplied at the meeting.
The city started the 2023 fiscal year on July 1 with a higher cash balance than was projected a year ago, according to the budget summary included in the agenda. The total cash balance on June 30 was $57.2 million, almost $20 million more than was projected in the previous year’s budget.
The city’s first $5.8 million allotment of funds from the American Rescue Plan and higher returns on gross receipts taxes contributed to the increase. According to a report to the Finance Committee earlier this month, the $40.1 million in GRT the city received in fiscal 2022 was 12.1% higher than budgeted.
The fiscal 2023 budget includes $145,022,791 in expenses, a 13% increase over the fiscal 2022 budget as finalized a year ago. Much of the increases are in capital outlay and personnel expenses. Capital outlay expenses total $56.6 million, an increase of $10 million from last year. Personnel expenses are budgeted at $49,810,246, an increase of $6 million.
The city’s projection of revenue has also increased over fiscal year 2022. For the coming year, the city expects $120 million total, which includes the second half of the city’s American Rescue Plan funds and general fund revenues of $38 million.
The public can participate in Thursday's meeting through GoToMeeting by computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005 or by phone by calling 669-224-3412 and using access code 822-397-005.
