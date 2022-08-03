City councilors will hear a report about the UFO Festival during Thursday’s meeting of the Roswell City Council’s Finance Committee.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. Thursday in the large conference room of City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave.
The post-event report prepared by Special Event Coordinator Renee Puckett outlines mostly the city’s own events during the July festival but also includes information from events conducted by MainStreet Roswell, the Roswell Daily Record, Galacticon and others.
Economic figures such as gross receipts taxes and lodgers’ tax collected in July will not be available until September, but an expense and revenue report showed total expenses of city events at $275,000, including a $13,847 carryover of expenses from the 2021 festival.
The biggest expense was the July 2 concert by Midland. Total costs for the concert, including production and services from The Liberty, a local private social club and entertainment venue, and two opening acts, was $156,913.
The city’s revenues from the festival totaled $130,448, with ticket sales amounting to $94,138. Sponsorships and donations totaled $24,410 while vendors brought in $10,700 and the beer garden vendors $1,200.
Results from surveys of visitors showed an overall satisfaction with the festival. The majority of 400 visitor respondents indicated they spent $100 a day in restaurants and shops in town. While 30% said they stayed just one night in Roswell, 25% said they stayed five nights.
About 20 vendors returned surveys, with a majority saying customer spending was significantly greater than prior UFO festivals and coordination between the event organizers and vendors was good to excellent.
The committee will also hear reports on the first GRT receipts of fiscal year 2023 as well as end-of-year reports for convention center fees and lodgers’ tax collections.
Improvements for the Roswell Convention Center and the Visitors Center are also on the committee’s agenda. The committee will consider giving its recommendation for cost estimates and purchase orders for a courtyard fence at the Convention Center and an expansion of the Visitors Center.
A $201,943 proposal by Holloway Construction, Roswell, is to be considered for the fencing project while a $300,000 proposal from Molten-Corbin and Associates, Albuquerque, will be considered for the Visitors Center. Both projects will be paid from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan funds.
The committee will also consider giving its recommendation to ratify the purchase of warehouse inventory from four vendors to maintain supplies for the city’s water infrastructure. The total purchase cost is $403,209.
The public can participate in Thursday's meeting through GoToMeeting by computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/822397005 or by phone by calling 669-224-3412 and using access code 822-397-005.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.