Landfill fire

Fire rages late Thursday at the Roswell Municipal Landfill. 

 City of Roswell Photo

A fire that prompted the closure of the Roswell Municipal Landfill Thursday afternoon continued to rage Friday, as electricity to the facility was partially restored.

On Friday afternoon, Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the city of Roswell, said Xcel Energy was still working to restore full power to the landfill after fire damaged some electric poles and powerlines.