A fire that prompted the closure of the Roswell Municipal Landfill Thursday afternoon continued to rage Friday, as electricity to the facility was partially restored.
On Friday afternoon, Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the city of Roswell, said Xcel Energy was still working to restore full power to the landfill after fire damaged some electric poles and powerlines.
He said the power the landfill did regain was only about two-thirds as strong as it should be.
"This is enough power to run certain things, but not others. The final third is still what is being worked on," Wildermuth said in an email Friday afternoon when asked about the status of the fire.
He added the landfill will remain closed to the public until at least Monday.
Authorities say the fire began Thursday afternoon when some tree trunks, branches and mulch at the landfill caught fire. No one was injured and no structures were damaged, but Wildermuth said landfill employees were evacuated as a precaution.
Personnel from the Roswell Fire Department and the Sierra, Berrendo and East Grand Plains Fire Departments, as well as a crew from the Bureau of Land Management, responded at 3:30 p.m. to the blaze. By 5 p.m. Thursday, the fire was contained, but as of Friday afternoon, teams of firefighters were still monitoring and working to fully extinguish it.
Wildermuth said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.