A fire that prompted the closure of the Roswell Municipal Landfill Thursday afternoon continued to rage Friday, as electricity to the facility was partially restored.
On Friday afternoon Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the city of Roswell said Xcel Energy was still working to restore full power to the landfill, after fire damaged some electric poles and power lines.
He said the power the Landfill did regain was only about two-thirds as strong as it should be.
"This is enough power to run certain things, but not others. The final third is still what is being worked on," Wildermuth said in an email Friday afternoon when asked about the status of the fire.
Authorities say the fire began Thursday afternoon when some tree trunks, branches and mulch at the landfill caught fire. No one was injured and no structures were damaged, but Wildermuth said landfill employees were evacuated as a precaution.
Personnel from the Roswell Fire Department and the Sierra, Berrendo and East Grand Plains Fire Departments, as well as a crew from the Bureau of Land Management responded at 3:30 p.m. to the blaze which began when a large quantity of tree trunks, branches and mulch caught fire.
By 5 p.m. Thursday the fire was contained, but as of Friday afternoon teams of firefighters were still monitoring and working to fully extinguish it.
Wildermuth said the Landfill will remain closed at least until Monday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Leaving so soon?
Sign up for our weekly newsletter.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.