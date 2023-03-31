Landfill Fire

City of Roswell Photo 

Fire rages at the Roswell Municipal Landfill Thursday afternoon. Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the city of Roswell, said crews are continuing to monitor the fire that although contained continues to burn on the east side of the Landfill. 
A fire that prompted the closure of the Roswell Municipal Landfill Thursday afternoon continued to rage Friday, as electricity to the facility was partially restored. 
 