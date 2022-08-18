Fire leaves some apartment residents temporarily displaced

Lisa Dunlap Photo 

Two fire trucks and an ambulance outside an apartment complex Wednesday on South Union Avenue in Roswell. Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Fire Department, said no one was injured, but smoke damage to several apartments left some residents temporarily displaced. 

Some residents of a south Roswell apartment complex were temporarily displaced following a Wednesday fire.

The fire occurred at about noon at the Sunny Acres Senior Center in the 1400 block of South Union Avenue.