Roswell Fire Department personnel are investigating two separate incidents Thursday night and Friday morning that did not cause injuries but displaced families.
Four mobile homes occupied by families in the Green Tree Mobile Home Park at Monksdale Road and South Main Street were destroyed in a fire Thursday night.
RFD spokesman Todd Wildermuth said that Roswell crews and several county fire departments responded a little before 10 p.m. Thursday. The property is outside the city limits.
Then, at 5:40 a.m. Friday, Roswell fire personnel responded to a fire at a vacant house at South Virginia Avenue and East Bland Street. The structure was "heavily damaged," but Wildermuth said that no one is thought to live there.
Wildermuth said that the Roswell Fire Department is investigating the causes of the fires.