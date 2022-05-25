The Lincoln National Forest and some Bureau of Land Management properties will be closed to the general public starting Wednesday due to high fire risks.
The closures are effective starting at 8 a.m.
Lincoln National Forest officials announced Monday that the forest is expected to be closed until July 30, unless the order is rescinded sooner.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that the Fort Stanton-Snowy River Cave National Conservation Area and Rio Bonito Acquired Lands — also known as the Lincoln Tracts — will be closed until further notice.
Lincoln County experienced the McBride and Nogal Canyon wildfires in April near the Ruidoso area, which resulted in two deaths, damage to about 6,157 acres and the loss of 213 homes or primary property structures. Droughts, dry vegetation, high temperatures and occasional high winds continue in the area. Seven active fires in New Mexico were occurring on Tuesday, according to InciWeb, a website compiled by various state and federal agencies.
“Forest managers consider several factors before implementing fire restrictions or forest closures, including current fire danger and fire activity, local, regional and national fire preparedness levels, expected weather conditions, availability of firefighting resources, and the economic impacts to businesses and communities,” a news release stated. “The Lincoln National Forest coordinates fire restrictions and forest closures with federal, state, tribal and local partners.”
According to information released by the Lincoln National Forest, all lands, recreation and campground sites, roads and trails in the 1.1 million acre forest will be closed. County and state roads not under forest jurisdiction will allow vehicular traffic, and communities along the forest can remain open for business.
Unauthorized people who violate the order can be fined or criminally charged for violating the order. The forest also has fire restrictions in place.
A news release by the BLM stated that only people engaged in authorized permitted activities or involved in official duties as part of a rescue or firefighting team will be allowed in the Fort Stanton or Rio Bonita areas during the closure of those sites.
Other U.S. forest sites closed in New Mexico are the Santa Fe National Forest, Carson National Forest and parts of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands.