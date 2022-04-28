Chaves County and the Roswell area are under fire weather alerts and warnings Thursday and Friday, with the National Weather Service recommending that people be cautious about activities that might lead to fires.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday starting at 10 a.m. and extending until 8 p.m. for southeastern New Mexico and West Texas due to “high to extreme fire danger,” according to the National Weather Service.
Relative humidity of 15% or less, winds of up to 20 miles an hour and temperatures as high as 93 degrees Fahrenheit are cited by the Weather Service as the reasons for the warning. Fire response teams working to combat wildfires also have said that the abundance of dry vegetation in the area has increased risks.
People are advised “to avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.” The Weather Service also notes that “accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.”
On Friday, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., which means that critical fire weather conditions could develop.