High winds and low humidity have prompted the National Weather Service in Midland, Texas, to issue a fire weather watch for today up through this evening for southeast New Mexico and portions of west Texas.

The watch is in place from 11 a.m, until 8 p.m. for Chaves County Plains. Eddy County Plains, Lea County, the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, the Highway 54 Corridor and eastern Culbertson County, according to the watch notice.

