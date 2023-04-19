High winds and low humidity have prompted the National Weather Service in Midland, Texas, to issue a fire weather watch for today up through this evening for southeast New Mexico and portions of west Texas.
The watch is in place from 11 a.m, until 8 p.m. for Chaves County Plains. Eddy County Plains, Lea County, the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, the Highway 54 Corridor and eastern Culbertson County, according to the watch notice.
Southwest winds of between 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 50 mph along with relative humidity as low as 5% are forecasted for the impacted areas.
Per the National Weather Service, a fire weather watch is issued when critical fire weather conditions are currently happening or are expected to occur.
As a result, people are encouraged to avoid use of open flames or partaking in activities that could produce sparks. The watch notice also warns the accidental ignition of fire could potentially lead to wildfires.