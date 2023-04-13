*Story updated to reflect the upgrade in status from watch to warning.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning that will affect Southeast New Mexico and West Texas on Friday from noon to 9 p.m.
This is an upgrade from the original fire weather watch issued midweek. Still predicted for Friday is very low humidity of only 8%, well below the 15% humidity threshold reserved for this type of condition.
Also contributing to the warning is the possibility of 20-30 mph winds with gusts of up to 45 mph (originally 50 mph), said Jennifer Shoemake, a meteorologist in the Albuquerque office of the National Weather Service.
While the temperature here is expected to reach 81 degrees Friday, the previous two days will have been much warmer if the predictions turn out to be accurate.
Also in Roswell, Thursday is forecast to be windy, though those in the north section of Chaves County should have somewhat less wind blowing, Shoemake explained.
The Red Flag Threat Index for Friday is expected to be a six on a scale of 10, which is considered an extreme fire risk, though lower than the seven reported earlier.
All of these factors play a role in announcing a watch or warning, Shoemake said.
Along with staying away from the use of open flames, activities that could accidentally generate sparks shouldn’t be carried out. Accidental ignitions could grow quickly into dangerous, wind-driven wildfires.
“Don’t throw cigarette butts out the window. Don’t drag chains from your vehicle,” Shoemake said. “Any activity that could produce sparks should be avoided.”
Shoemake also advised that the conditions will continue to be monitored. A watch means that conditions are favorable for fire but if those conditions become more serious the watch would be reclassified to a warning, which would mean fire conditions “are imminent,” she said.
People are advised to keep abreast of weather reports.
