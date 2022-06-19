First Tee-Southeastern New Mexico has been selected to receive funding through a dedicated grant program operated by the golf industry’s DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) campaign, Make Golf Your Thing.
First Tee-Southeastern New Mexico was chosen for its efforts to increase golf participation among underrepresented populations of the sport, according to a press release from the organization.
“First Tee-Southeastern New Mexico’s purpose is to create transformational impact in the lives of young people for them to be the best version of themselves, regardless of their background or the challenges they may face,” the press release states. “Their mission is 'to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.'”
Adrienne Fields, executive director, said, “We are honored to be a recipient of this award as it will have direct impact on the populations that we strive to serve. Ultimately, we are providing programs that build life and leadership skills that will empower young people in all areas of their life — all through the game of golf.”
The grant program was established to support organizations or programs dedicated to increasing golf participation among underrepresented populations in the sport. The program is being financially supported by industry partners committed to helping make the game more welcoming and inclusive for all.
For more information about First Tee-Southeastern New Mexico, visit firstteesoutheasternnewmexico.org or call 575-623-4444.
For more information on Make Golf Your Thing, visit https://makegolfyourthing.org/.