Flash flood conditions exist in Chaves County until at least 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a weather warning issued by the National Weather Service.
Light rain began falling around 2:51 p.m. in the central portion of the county, with thunderstorms and heavy rain reported by weather spotters by 3:51 p.m.
By the time the flood warning was issued at 5:10 p.m., 1.5 inches to 2.5 inches had fallen. The Weather Service indicated that an additional 1/4 inch to 3/4 inch of rain could come to the affected area on Sunday evening.
Those areas covered by the warning include Roswell, Bottomless Lakes State Park, Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Midway. In addition, U.S. 380 between mile markers 156 and 162, east of Roswell, and U.S. 285 between mile markers 99 and 119, which are in Roswell as well as to the south of Roswell, are also in the area that might experience flooding.
Motorists are urged to avoid areas likely to flood and to turn around if they encounter flooded roads.